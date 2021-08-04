TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — To be the best, you have to beat the best.
That’s what the Danville Dans will try to do tonight when they travel to Lafayette for a one-game playoff in the Prospect League’s Wabash River Division against the Aviators at Loeb Stadium.
“Their the favorites and they are playing at home,’’ said Danville Dans manager Eric Coleman about the matchup. “We beat them twice on Sunday, so we know that we can do it.’’
But, all four victories for the Dans this season in the rivalry with the Aviators have come at Danville Stadium. Lafayette is 5-0 against Danville at Loeb.
“We’ve been right there with them in all of those games,’’ Coleman said. “At the end of the day, it’s going to come down to which team executes better in the three phases of the game.
“For us to win, we are going to need to catch it, get timely hitting and be able to pitch it, by competing in the zone.’’
Getting the starting nod for the Dans in tonight’s playoff contest will be 6-foot-6 right-hander Patrick Dunn, a sophomore-to-be from the University of Houston.
Dunn is 3-3 with a 4.01 ERA this summer. In 40.1 innings, he has allowed 38 hits, walked 16 and struck out 47. In his very first outing this summer on June 5, Dunn took the loss against Lafayette, allowing five runs in four innings.
“That was a long time ago,’’ Coleman said. “A lot of things have changed in the past two months.’’
In Wednesday’s regular-season finale, the Dans used three position players — Keenan Taylor, Ben Higgins and Angelo Peraza — to close out an 8-7 victory over the Terre Haute Rex at Bob Warn Field.
Taylor was credited with the victory, while Peraza picked up the save.
“Those three guys came up big for us as we were able to save guys for Thursday’s playoff game,’’ Coleman said.
Brendan Reid went the first two innings, while Jackson Nichols covered the third through the sixth.
Most of the offensive damage for the Dans came from the bottom two guys in their lineup. Catcher Tony Castonguay and first baseman Kollyn All combined to go 5-for-9 with four RBIs.
Danville’s Johnathon Thomas entered Wednesday’s game needing six stole bases to set the Prospect League Record. He got halfway there with three steals, but his 42 on the season will be the second best mark, falling behind former Dan Zach Huffins, who had 44 steals in the 2018 season.
“We tried to get him that record,’’ Coleman said. “We had him bat leadoff and he got those three early in the game, but he wasn’t able to get on base in those final innings.
“He still had a really great season and I think we’ve gotten him ready for Texas Southern next year.’’
Tonight’s playoff game at Loeb Stadium is set for a 7 p.m. (Eastern) first pitch.
The other playoff games around the Prospect League will have the Chillicothe Paints taking on the Champion City Kings in the Ohio River Division, the Clinton LumberKings will face the Normal CornBelters in Great River Division while Cape Catfish take on the O’Fallon Hoots in the Prairie Land Division.
Tonight’s winner in Lafayette will host either Chillicothe or Champion City in the East Division Finals. In the West Division Finals, the winner between Cape and O’Fallon will host either Clinton or Normal. Both the East and West Division Finals will be played on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.