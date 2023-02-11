PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
At Danville
Wheaton-Warrenville South 40, Danville 37
Wheaton-WS (40) — Colin Moore 0 1-2 1, Brody Canfield 0 0-0 0, Elpidos Han 0 0-0 0, Brooks Becker 0 0-0 0, Matt Nadelhoffer 0 0-0 0, Max O'Connell 5 0-0 11, Joe Preede 3 0-0 6, Andrew Sporer 1 0-0 3, Drew Berkley 1 0-1 3, Aidan Dalby 3 0-2 6, Luca Carbanaro 2 4-4 10. Totals: 15 5-9 40.
Danville (37) — Ja'Vaughn Robinson 2 0-0 5, Devan Larkin 2 0-0 4, O'Shawn Jones-Winslow 6 6-8 18, Terrien Gouard 1 2-2 4, Jonathan Ireland 2 0-1 4, Quentin Ablinger 0 0-0 0, TJ Lee 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 8-11 37.
Wheaton-WS;11;10;6;13;—;40
Danville;8;9;8;12 ;— ;37
3-point field goals — Wheaton-WS 5 (Carbonaro 2, Berkley, Sporer, O'Connell); Danville 1 (Robinson). Total fouls — Wheaton-WS 17, Danville 13. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.