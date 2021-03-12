PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
At Normal
Danville 67, Peoria High 62
Danville (67) — Erin Houpt 9-18 10-10 30, Tharija Rose 2-7 0-2 4, Nau'Tika Conaway 4-11 3-6 11, McKaylee Allen 4-7 3-4 12, Aanija Reed 4-8 0-0 10. Totals: 23-51 16-22 67.
Peoria High (62) — Sanitya Tutt 7-21 4-5 20, Aaliyeh 4-12 2-2 13, DeAmber Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Denali Craig-Edwards 2-8 2-6 7, Paris Wilson 2-6 3-3 8, Alayah Sprattling 2-2 0-0 4, Miracle Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Jakiya Jordan 3-7 1-2 7, Allanah Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Jenna Beck 1-4 0-1 3. Totals: 21-61 12-19 62.
Danville; 10; 21; 19; 17; —; 67
Peoria High; 16; 2; 17; 27; —; 62
3-pointers — Danville 5-16 (Houpt 2-6, Reed 2-6, Allen 1-2, Rose 0-2). Peoria High 8-22 (Guyton 3-4, Tutt 2-6, Craig-Edwards 1-4, Wilson 1-4, Beck 1-3, Jordan 0-1). Rebounds — Danville 50 (Allen 16, Conaway 13, Houpt 9, Reed 5, Rose 3, TEAM 4). Peoria High 27 (Craig-Edwards 8, Tutt 5, Wilson 4, Guyton 2, Thomas 2, Beck 2, Jordan 1, TEAM 3). Assists — Danville 12 (Allen 5, Houpt 3, Rose 2, Conaway 2). Peoria High 10 (Tutt 4, Guyton 4, Craig-Edwards 1, Wilson 1). Turnovers — Danville 22, Peoria High 14. Steals — Danville 6 (Houpt 3, Rose 1, Conaway 1, Reed 1). Peoria High 14 (Tutt 5, Craig-Edwards 4, Guyton 3, Sprattling 1, Jordan 1). Total fouls — Danville 13, Peoria High 21. Fouled out — A.Reed, Tutt.
Records — Danville 11-2 overall, Peoria High 11-1 overall.
