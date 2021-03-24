DANVILLE — Just getting the opportunity to play this year is a big step forward for the Danville volleyball team.
Head coach Amber Galleguillos admits the Vikings are a work in progress, but she is seeing small steps forward in spite of a 25-11, 25-12 loss to the Urbana Tigers on Tuesday night.
"Since this is going to be a short season, we are looking to use it as a building season,'' said Galleguillos, who saw an increase in the number of girls that came out for the Danville program during this abbreviated COVID-19 Pandemic spring season. "The program is starting to grow and build. We have girls that are coming in high school volleyball that are excited to do the work it's going to take to get there.
"Our goal is to become competitive in a very tough Big 12 Conference. Obviously, wins are always fun and wonderful, but those will come when we become more competitive in the league.''
Tuesday's match was an example of that.
Urbana jumped out to a 8-1 lead in the first set on its way to a 25-11 victory.
The Vikings got off to a better start in the second set, but the Tigers had scoring runs of six points and five points on their way to a 25-12 triumph.
"Consistency is the big thing that we are working on,'' Galleguillos said. "When we are excited and our emotions are high, we play really well and we move really well.
"We we make a few errors, we tend to drop our emotions and our level of play also drops.''
Danville is one of the smallest teams in terms of height in the Big 12 Conference, so that presents a unique challenge.
"We have to talk better. We have to move better. And we have to be smarter with out shots,'' Galleguillos said. "We have to move the ball around, because we can't simply overpower them like they can do to us.''
While the Danville varsity team fell to 0-3 with the loss, the junior varsity team improved to 1-2 overall with a 25-19, 25-18 win over Urbana.
"Tonight was super encouraging for our JV team and even the varsity team passed the ball better tonight,'' Galleguillos said. "We have seen improvement by leaps and bounds this season.''
Statistically, Lynae Ward led the Vikings with six kills, while Emmalee Trover had 14 assists and Mayce Osborn had a team-high eight digs.
Up next for Danville is a non-conference match tonight against the Paris Tigers.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Danville
Urbana 2, Danville 0
Urbana; 25; 25
Danville; 11; 12
Danville statistical leaders
Kills — Lynae Ward 6. Assists — Emmalee Trover 14. Digs — Mayce Osborn 8. Aces — DeAsia Gamble 1, Trover 1.
Records — Urbana 1-2 overall, 1-2 in the Big 12 Conference. Danville 0-3 overall, 0-3 in the Big 12.
JV score — Danville defeated Urbana 25-19, 25-18.
