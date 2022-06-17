DANVILLE — Carlos Vasquez and Trey Higgins each homered as the Danville Dans blasted the Terre Haute Rex 13-0 in a Prospect League baseball game on Thursday night at Danville Stadium.
The Dans, who improved to 9-6 and moved into first place in the Wabash River Division of the Prospect League's Eastern Conference, finished with 10 hits — seven for extra bases in a game that was halted after seven innings because of the mercy rule.
It was a role reversal from Wednesday night when the Rex defeated the Dans 20-10.
With the victory, Danville snaps a three-game losing skid against Terre Haute.
Left-hander Brett Wozniak picked up the win for the Dans with five shutout innings, while Landon Tompkins got the final six outs to preserve the 7-hit shutout.
Danville pitchers have now thrown back-to-back shutouts in its last two home games but the Dans won't return to Danville Stadium until June 24 as they begin six-game, six-day road trip tonight in Chillicothe, Ohio.
The full recap on Thursday's game will be available on Saturday in both the print and online editions of the Commercial-News.
