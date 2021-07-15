DANVILLE — After a year without any summer basketball, Danville is hosting a pair of tournaments the next two weekends.
The 48th Annual Danville Dustbowl is slated for this Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Danville Boys and Girls Club in Danville.
While the first-ever Original Danville Basketball Tournament is scheduled for July 23-25 at the David S. Palmer Arena.
“I think it’s great that Danville is going to have two basketball tournaments this year,’’ said Jason Henton, the tournament director for the Danville Dustbowl. “I would love to see our community, which appreciates and loves the game, to have a basketball tournament every weekend.’’
Originally, the Danville Dustbowl was also scheduled for the Palmer Arena.
“There were some logistical issues that came up, and we felt it was best to move it this year to the Boys & Girls Club,’’ said Henton, noting that because of COVID-19 restrictions this year’s Dustbowl will have a limited attendance. “Each player or coach is going to be allowed to have two people at the games.’’
Henton admitted it was not an ideal situation but it was better than last year.
“We are just extremely grateful that the Boys & Girls Club are willing to have us at their facility,’’ he said. “While most of these guys play a lot of pickup basketball games, it’s been two years since some of these teams have been together on the court.’’
The 2021 Danville Dustbowl will only feature eight men’s teams and the pairings were announced on Monday night.
Family Threads Apparel, the 2019 Danville Dustbowl champions, will play TDG at 8:30 p.m. in the third first-round game on Friday. Other first-round matchups are We Love What We Do against BoBo’s Jets at 6:30 p.m., Slept On vs. TNT at 7:30 p.m. and Angies Boys against Kayy’s Makeup at 9:30 p.m.
The Danville Dustbowl will continue on Saturday with six more games and it will conclude on Sunday with the consolation championship at 2:15 p.m., the third-place game at 3:15 p.m. and the championship game at 5:30 p.m.
The first-ever Original Danville Basketball Tournament is the creation of former Danville Dustbowl director and founder Dwight Lucas.
“I’ve been away from running a basketball tournament for eight years, but with the encouragement of the Danville community we are putting together this new tournament,’’ said Lucas as the event is being sponsored through the support of the Laura Lee Fellowship House. “My family and friends that helped me out for so many years with the Dustbowl are back with me in this new endeavor.’’
Lucas has already secured eight teams for the men’s division with teams coming from all over the Midwest along with a team from the East Coast.
Additionally, there will be four-team high school division. Along with entertainment from local organizations and a performance by the Jesse White Tumblers before the men’s championship game on July 25.
COVID-19 restrictions will be followed at the Palmer Arena and admission for the Original Danville Basketball Tournament is $3 for adults, ages 14 and up, $1 for children, ages 7-14, and free for those under 7 when accompanied by a paying adult.
