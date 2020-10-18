PEKIN — Claiming the IHSA Class 2A sectional title would have been the ideal finish to the season for the Danville girls tennis team.
But that opportunity was eliminated when the Vikings suffered losses in both semifinal matches in the doubles competition.
And with no state tournament this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Danville's Lexi Ellis and Kedzie Griffin were left to play teammates Josie Hotsinpiller and Ava Towne for third place in the sectional tournament.
In a normal season, both teams would advanced to next week's state tournament in the Chicago suburbs. All that was left for the Vikings was team bragging rights.
Towne and Hotsinpiller, both sophomores, claimed the first set in a tiebreak, but Ellis, a sophomore, and Griffin, a junior, rallied back, winning the second set and forcing a decisive third set, which was also won by Ellis and Griffin, who claimed a 6-7 (2), 6-0, 7-5 victory.
All six players for the Vikings, including Brooklynn Behrens and CiCi Brown from the singles draw, will return next year for coach Kathy Houpt.
Moline behind a doubles championship from Lauren Myers and Sarah Gustafson claimed its second straight sectional title with 16 points. Normal Community was second with 13 points and Danville was third with 11.
