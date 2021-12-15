DANVILLE — There is nothing like a big-game atmosphere.
Unless, of course, it’s a brand-new experience, and then it can be a little overwhelming.
That was part of the problem on Tuesday night for the Danville Vikings, who suffered a 77-60 loss to St. Joseph-Ogden, and the other part was a very disciplined and undefeated Spartans team.
“A lot of it had to do with St. Joseph-Ogden,’’ said Danville coach Durrell Robinson. “They have an experienced team. They came ready to play and they did what they needed to do.’’
And for the Spartans, who improve to 8-0 overall, that meant handling the Vikings full-court press and then converting for easy baskets. Senior Evan Ingram had a game-high 25 points, while Ty Pence, a 6-foot-6 guard finished with 18 as coaches from Butler, Illinois, Iowa State, Loyola and Michigan State were in the gym to see one of top junior recruits in Illinois. Illinois head coach Brad Underwood, who celebrated his 58th birthday on Tuesday, was there with assistant coach Chester Frazier at the Danville home opener.
“I was worried about playing our first game at home, that can be a big adjustment, and then having all of those college coaches here was just added pressure,’’ Robinson said. “It took us a while to really get going. Every time we would make a run at St. Joseph-Ogden, they would shut us down and answer it.’’
The biggest answer from the Spartans came in the third quarter.
The Vikings cut a 14-point halftime deficit (41-27) down to 43-37 with a 10-2 run but the Spartans scored 15 unanswered to take a double-digit lead that they would never relinquish.
“It was a big game on our schedule,’’ said Danville senior Martez Rhodes, who had a team-high 22 points for the Vikings. “We were trying to knock off a undefeated team in front of a big crowd and all of the scouts — it went the wrong way for us.’’
Rhodes is just one of three players on the Danville roster that entered this season with any varsity experience.
“Honestly, I was looking forward to seeing how we handled this game,’’ Robinson said. “Hopefully, this will be a positive tune-up for the Pontiac Holiday Tournament, because we are going to see a lot more college scouts up there.
“I hope that we learn from this and we get comfortable playing in these type of situations.’’
Robinson said that he used to get excited to play in front of college scouts, but he understands that kids could get a little too excited, playing in front of college coaches that they have seen on TV.
“I will admit that I think the scouts and the big crowed got into our heads,’’ said Danville senior J.J. Miles, who had 10 points for the Vikings. “We really didn’t play our style of basketball tonight.’’
And what style has Danville played this year?
“Every win that we’ve had this year, we have brought our defensive intensity and it has led us to the victories,’’ Rhodes said. “It seemed like we shied away on defense. We didn’t do a good job of rotating or communicating on the defensive end.’’
Those defensive breakdowns went from being offensive opportunities for Danville into fairly easy baskets for St. Joseph-Ogden.
“We changed our defense around a little,’’ Miles said. “We had to have one guy guarding Ty (Pence) and then everyone else played our regular defense. We just didn’t do a good enough job of playing defense tonight and they took advantage of it.’’
Robinson acknowledged that the Spartans guards (Hayden Brazelton and Logan Smith) executed very well.
“Our rotations were not as strong as they have been this year, but give them credit for that,’’ he said. “They were disciplined and it showed because they were very patient even when we got them trapped.’’
The problems for the Vikings (5-2) were not just limited to the defensive end.
Danville had several open looks for 3-point range, but made only five and the Vikings missed numerous point-blank shots.
“We shoot a ton of 3-pointers in practice every day, so I can’t say that we were taking bad shots,’’ Robinson said. “For us, it’s a make of miss situation and tonight, we were missing.
“But, I did want us to attack the basket more, because I thought we had a quickness advantage in some spots.’’
Rhodes added, “we just didn’t finish enough, especially around the rim.’’
Danville gets another chance to play in front its home fans this Friday night when Big 12 Conference opponent, Urbana, comes to town. The JV game will start at 6 p.m. with the varsity contest tentatively set for 7:30 p.m.
“We needed this game, so that we can get back to work and see on film what we did wrong,’’ Miles said.
