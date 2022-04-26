TILTON — Losing four straight is difficult for any team, but starting the season that way could have really created some problems.
But not for the Danville Lady Vikings softball team.
They overcame that slow start and with Monday’s 19-0 victory over Champaign Centennial at Gruber Park, Danville has won eight of its last nine to improve to 8-5 on the season.
“It’s always fun to string some wins together,’’ Danville coach Corey Pullin said. “We got off to a slow start with the weather and when we faced a couple of really good pitchers in those first few games. We were still trying to figure some things out.
“Now, we are getting into a rhythm. We have figured some things out and we have some people doing what we expected them to do at the start of the year. We are winning the games that we think we should win.’’
And that includes Monday’s game against Centennial, a team that Danville has now beaten three times this year.
The Vikings scored early and often as junior right-hander Emmalee Trover had an RBI single in her team’s 2-run first inning and then her 3-run homer highlighted the 11-run frame.
That was more than enough offense for Trover, who held the Chargers to just two singles over four innings.
“Saige (Keller) pitched the first two times that we played them, so we wanted to with Emmalee tonight,’’ Pullin said. “She did really well and our bats definitely came ready to play.’’
Danville finished with 14 hits — 13 singles and the one home run. Also coming up with multiple hits for the Vikings were seniors Allie Thurston and Keller.
“Our seniors have really grown with their leadership this season,’’ Pullin said. “They did a really good job early in the season of keeping everyone calm and we didn’t have any problems with players pointing their fingers at each other.
“Even in the games we have lost this season, it’s really been about one or two bad innings.’’
Pullin admits that Danville’s recent success will be tested in the next three weeks with games coming up against Rantoul (today), Normal West on Thursday, followed by Bloomington and Terre Haute South next week and the week after that the Vikings will play Normal Community and St. Joseph-Ogden.
“We are going to find out over the next three weeks how much we have improved since the start of the year,’’ he said.
Today’s game with Rantoul is on the road while Danville will host Normal West on Thursday.
