DANVILLE — Senior linebacker Mackhail Walker was forced to watch the Danville defensive unit in a season-opening win over Champaign Central because of a leg injury.
Walker did everything required to get back in time for Saturday’s contest against Champaign Centennial.
“I’m not going to lie, that hurt my heart,’’ Walker said.
The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder made up for his lost time with 10 tackles including a sack, a forced fumble and a very important blocked punt as the Vikings shutout the Chargers 13-0 on Saturday afternoon at Ned Whitesell Field.
“It was an amazing,’’ Walker said. “I was back on the football field, right where I feel like I belong.’’
Danville, which improves to 2-0, needed every big defensive play that it could get, as Centennial (1-1) also put together an outstanding defensive effort.
“I thought offensively, we were just soft,’’ said Danville interim coach Mitch Thomas. “(Centennial) has size on their side and I think that surprised our kids a little bit. But we have to come out ready to play from the beginning.
“We can’t have a half where we have scoring opportunities and come away with just six points.’’
In the first two quarters, Danville ran 22 plays on the Centennial side of midfield, including eight within the red zone but the Vikings only points came on a 13-yard touchdown run by senior quarterback Eric Turner Jr.
“It would have been nice to get another score or two in that first half,’’ Thomas said. “Our offense needs to capitalize on those situations.’’
While the offense was seemingly spinning its wheels, the defensive unit for the Vikings wasn’t letting the Chargers get anywhere close to the Danville end zone.
Centennial managed just 13 yards of total offense, including negative-3 rushing yards in the first half.
“We got good penetration up front and we were able to keep them inside,’’ said Danville freshman linebacker Caleb Robinson, who finished with 8 tackles.
Thomas, who is also Danville’s defensive coordinator, acknowledged there wasn’t much to change on that side of the football at halftime.
“I didn’t say a word to the defense at halftime,’’ he said. “Our defensive ends were doing a great job of not allowing them to run their counters. We were getting underneath their stuff and spilling it to our linebackers.’’
Sophomore JaMarion Clark shared team-high honors in tackles (10) with Walker, as the three Danville linebackers combined for 28 of the team’s 65 tackles.
“Everything evolves around our teamwork,’’ Clark said. “We work together, we work hard and did everything we needed to do.
“We still could have done better, but we did enough to keep them out of the end zone.’’
Centennial’s best scoring opportunity came in the fourth quarter as the Chargers put together a 17-play, 87-yard drive that took 7 minutes and 19 seconds.
“They were just punching us and punching us,’’ Clark admitted as 12 of Centennial’s plays were on the ground. “We were stopping it, but we weren’t stopping it fast enough as we should have.’’
Finally, on fourth-and-goal from the Danville 3, Centennial’s Brady Boatright tried to connect with Braylon Peacock in the left corner of the end zone. Sophomore safety Matthew Thomas was in perfect coverage, snagging his first-ever career interception to preserve the shutout for the Vikings.
That was one of three big defensive plays in the second half for Danville.
The first came on the opening possession of the second half when Walker came flying off the edge to block the punt of Centennial’s Brandon Harvey to give the Vikings a first-and-goal at the Chargers 9.
“We are taught that you go 100 percent on every play,’’ Walker said. “Honestly, I didn’t know I was going to block it until I got there and the ball hit my hand.
“Thankfully, that play put us in a perfect position to score.’’
Danville senior running back Devin Miles, who has accounted for more than 4,000 all-purpose yards and 48 touchdowns in his first two seasons with the Vikings, got his first score during his senior season with a 9-yard run on the first play of the ensuing possession.
“That was huge,’’ said Thomas as the Vikings extended its halftime lead. “Taking advantage of those kind of defensive plays when they happen can give you a lot of momentum.’’
It was also a special moment for Danville junior kicker Kedzie Griffin, who split the uprights with her first-ever extra point.
Griffin, who is the younger sister of former Danville standout Caleb Griffin, had missed her four previous extra-point attempts, including hitting the left upright after Danville’s touchdown in the second quarter. She becomes the second female kicker in Vikings football history as Janelle Hensold made 15 extra points in the 2007 season.
Both Griffin and Hensold come to the Danville football team after being standout performers for the Danville girls soccer program.
Originally, Danville was scheduled to host Urbana at 1 p.m. this Saturday, but that game has been cancelled because of a lack of numbers in the Tigers program.
The Vikings are searching for an opponent, but as of Monday night, they haven’t been able to find one.
