DANVILLE — Erin Houpt’s junior season was filled with accolades and accomplishments.
You can add one more as on Thursday Houpt was named to the second team of the Associated Press Class 3A All-State teams.
This past season, Houpt was the leading scorer (24.3 points per game) for the Vikings, who went 16-17, losing in the regional championship to Mt. Zion. Additiionally, Houpt averaged 5.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 3.3 steals per game.
The 5-foot-6 junior sharpshooters made 37 percent of her 3-point attempts and 89 percent at the free-throw line.
On Feb. 3, Houpt became the school’s all-time leading scorer, passing Kendle Moore, after earlier this season passing Latana Lillard as the all-time leading scorer in girls basketball history.
Houpt, who has offers from Eastern Illinois and Illinois-Chicago, scored more than 40 points three times including a school-record 48 in a game at Terre Haute South.
On Thursday night, Houpt made six out of 15 in the Country Financial 3-point Shootout at the IHSA Class 3A State Tournament in Normal. She failed to advance into Friday’s championship round.
DACC rained out in South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — All four games involving the Danville Area Community College baseball and softball teams were rained out on Thursday.
The DACC softball team completed its spring trip with a 9-0 record, while the baseball team (3-3) will look for a winning finish with a 9 a.m. game today against Eastern University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.