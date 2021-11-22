LINCOLN — Seven Danville Vikings were making their varsity debuts on Monday night against the Belleville Althoff Crusaders at the Lincoln/Eaton Thanksgiving Tournament.
And it showed in the first half as the Crusaders used a 25-8 advantage in rebounding to build a 48-32 lead over the Vikings.
But, everything changed in the second half.
Danville outscored Althoff 28-9 in the third quarter, taking a 60-57 lead and the Vikings closed the contest with a 9-1 run to claim the season opener for both teams 83-78.
“Our intensity was different in the second half,’’ said Danville senior Martez Rhodes, one of three Vikings who had previous varsity experience. “Most everyone on this team was new to varsity basketball. We weren’t rebounding, we weren’t boxing out and we just weren’t playing hard enough.
“They were playing harder than us in the first half and it showed on the scoreboard.’’
That definitely works against the mantra that coach Durrell Robinson has established for the Vikings.
“Our motto is OWE — outwork everyone,’’ Robinson said. “That is what we have to hang our hat on this year.
“We showed a lot of heart and determination in that third quarter. They proved themselves in that second half.’’
Danville actually enjoyed a 24-10 advantage in rebounding during the second half as Althoff went from 13 second-chance points in the first two quarters to just 4 in the final two periods.
“We take pride our defense,’’ Rhodes said. “We weren’t finishing our defensive possessions in the first half. We would rotate and contest the shots, but we weren’t hitting a man and boxing out. We just thought the ball would fall into our hands.
“Once we started finishing our defensive possessions, we were able to get into a groove and we got comfortable.’’
It also helped that Danville junior Jonathan Ireland got hot from 3-point range in that third quarter. Ireland knocked down three shots from 3-point range and he scored 14 of his 17 points in the second half.
“He missed a couple of shots early and he started passing up shots,’’ Robinson said. “I let him have it at halftime about shooting the ball. He came out with a vengeance in the second half and we needed that.’’
Joining Ireland in double figures on Monday night was freshman JaVaughn Robinson with team-high 21, Rhodes had 19 and O’Shawn Jones-Winslow finished with 10.
“We have a lot of guys out there that can score,’’ Rhodes said. “We are going to get the ball to whoever gets it going on a given night. We just have to trust our shooting.’’
That includes making free throws in the final minutes.
Danville was 5-for-5 at the charity stripe in the fourth quarter with Ireland and J.J. Miles each knocking down a pair in the final minute.
“I think this win means a lot for this group, because we don’t have an identity yet,’’ Robinson said. “Seeing some things come to fruition should give us some confidence as we go through this tournament.’’
Up next for the Vikings will be the host, Lincoln Railsplitters, at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday night. Lincoln defeated Cahokia 50-33 on Monday night.
