DANVILLE — Both Danville and Peoria High enter Friday’s Big 12 Conference football game at Ned Whitesell Field coming off a loss and with 1-1 records.
But, that’s where the similarities between the Vikings and the Lions end.
Danville runs a spread offense that is more about methodical running game, while Peoria High’s spread offense is a quick-strike, high-octane attack, and the differences on defense are pretty much the same. The Vikings run a solid, basic plan that’s all about tackling, while the Lions seemingly blitz on every play looking to create turnovers.
“Peoria is still who they have been for a while now. They are a good athletic team that is well coached,’’ said Danville coach Marcus Forrest. “They are going to do what they do and if we don’t control the ball, it could get out of hand quickly.’’
Forrest also points out that Peoria High is rated No. 7 in the latest AP Class 5A Poll, while Danville High didn’t receive a single vote in the Class 6A Poll.
“They are a good team that has high expectations in the Big 12, while are a young team that is still learning,’’ Forrest said. “But, we know anything can happen. If we put together the things that we are asking them to do and we played the way that we have asked them to play — we give ourselves a chance.’’
But, that’s something that the Vikings (1-1) didn’t do in last week’s 13-6 loss to the Champaign Centennial Chargers in Champaign.
“I don’t think anyone had their heads into the game,’’ admitted Danville senior quarterback JJ Miles. “After they scored that first touchdown, we just dropped our heads and we never recovered. We should have picked up our intensity rather than what happened.’’
Forrest said playing with effort and enthusiasm has been a message that the coaching staff has been trying to deliver this week.
“We can teach them where to be. We can teach them proper techniques. And we can even teach them how to read things on the field. But, we can’t teach them effort,’’ he said. “That has to come from within each player. That’s the pride that you have in yourself, your teammates and the school that you are playing for.’’
In the season-opening 49-7 win over Champaign Central, Forrest praised his team for handling adversity and responding. It was just the opposite against Centennial.
This week, it’s almost assured that Danville is going to face some adversity against Peoria High, who is averaging 44.0 points per game.
“They are about putting pressure on you and making you react to everything they do,’’ Forrest said. “They go without a huddle and they come off the ball at full speed.’’
So how will the Vikings try to slow down the Lions?
“We just need to make tackles,’’ Miles said. “We need all 11 guys on defense flying to the ball so that we can get them on the ground.’’
Defensively, Peoria High typically plays with six or seven plays in the box.
“They are bringing everybody up the line and putting pressure on your offense. Again, it’s full speed,’’ Forrest said. “They have a different way that they go about things, but it’s what they are comfortable doing.
“If we don’t do the things we need to do and we don’t take care of the ball, it could turn into a track meet. And for us, it will be like a middle-school sprinter trying to beat a world-class, Olympic champion.’’
Miles, who is the Vikings leader with 125 rushing yards and three touchdowns this season, knows it’s going to take all 11 offensive players to move the ball against the Lions.
“We have guys that can beat their defense,’’ he said. “We are going to need our line to handle their constant pressure and open some holes. If they do that, we can make some plays.’’
And while offensive and defense game plans are important, the biggest thing to Miles is his team’s effort from the opening kickoff.
“We have to start this game better than we have started our first two,’’ he said, noting that Danville has fallen behind 7-0 in each game. “We have to come out with 121 percent energy and emotion.’’
Senior Semaj Taylor, a starter on both the offensive and defensive line, will be a game-time decision for Forrest and the Danville coaches. Taylor injured an ankle in the second half of last week’s loss to Centennial.
“We would like for him to be able to play, but at the same time, we still have more games this season,’’ Forrest said. “If he is able to play, he will be out there. But, we are not going to put him into a situation where he could reinjure it or do more harm.’’
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on Friday. The game can be heard locally on WDAN-AM 1490.
