CHAMPAIGN — It was literally minutes after the Danville football team had just beaten Champaign Central 49-7 in its season opener that head coach Marcus Forrest revealed his plans for week 2.
“I’m going to break their spirit,’’ said Forrest.
And that’s exactly what he has done this week as the Vikings prepare for a 7 p.m. contest this Friday night against Champaign Centennial at Tommy Stewart Field in Champaign.
But, why did he do that?
“The film shows a different story than the scoreboard,’’ said Forrest. “We could have made some other big plays in that game. Whether it was penalties, missed blocks or just simply running the wrong routes — we made a lot of different mistakes.
“It’s good that we got the win, but we need to fix those mistakes and pick up our tempo. The more you know, the more confident you are as a player and the faster it will allow you to play.’’
And his players agree.
“We have to get better individually and that will allow us to get better as a team,’’ said Danville junior Tommy Harris, who had 62 rushing yards and nine tackles in the win over Central. “I know that I made a lot of mistakes last Friday night.
“We were about to overcome our mistakes as a team. We are continuing to learn how to communicate and do everything that we do, as a team.’’
Not only has Forrest show the Vikings (1-0) the film from Friday’s game with Central, but he has also made them watch the game from the 2021 spring season when Danville defeated Centennial 13-0 on March 27.
Much like this season, Danville came into the Centennial game off an impressive win over Central, but the Vikings were held to just 150 yards of total offense in a hard-fought battle with the Chargers.
“I remember that game very well,’’ Forrest said. “I was just getting out of the hospital (after heart transplant surgery) and that was the first game that I got to see in-person during the spring season. I was extremely frustrated with our effort. It wasn’t not knowing their assignments, it was all about effort.
“I think they rested on their laurels and took it for granted. Centennial came out and punched us in the mouth.’’
Forrest is expecting a very similar response from the Chargers, who are coming into week 2 after a 65-0 romp over the Urbana Tigers.
“Centennial is returning almost everyone from their team last year,’’ Forrest said. “It looks like they are going to be more physical up front than Central and we have to be prepared for that.
“Each wee, our opponents are going to keep getting better and we have to get better right with them.’’
One thing that Danville is trying to avoid is a slow start.
Last Friday against the Maroons, the Vikings found themselves trailing 7-0 in the game’s first three minutes.
“We have to come out harder and better than we did last week,’’ Harris said. “We were able to overcome it, but it’s not something that we want to do every week.’’
Friday’s game at Tommy Stewart Field in Champaign will be the first of at least five road games this season for Danville.
“Sometimes, with our kids, it seems like they play better when they are on the road,’’ Forrest said. “I don’t know if it’s the pressure of being at home in front of some many fans that they know, but we will still have a nice group of fans at Champaign.
“Until you go through a road game, you don’t know exactly how they are going to react.’’
Friday’s game will kickoff at 7 p.m. and it can be heard locally on WDAN-AM 1490.
