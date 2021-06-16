LEGION BASEBALL
At Gruber Park, Tilton
Danville 9, Lafayette (Ind.) 5
Lafayette`110`200`1`—`5`9`1
Danville`401`013`x`—`9`12`1
WP — Blake Norton. LP — AJ Bourdenet. Two or more hits — Lafayette: Colin Martin 2, Braden Martin 2. Danville: Andy Onnen 3, Brody Sexton 2, Isaiah Ruch 2, Josh Young 2. 2B — Lafayette: Bourdenent, Jacob Bunton. Danville: Isaiah Ruch. 3B — Danville: Young. RBIs — Lafayette: B.Martin 3, Gavin Gleason, Bryce McCormick. Danville: Ruch 3, Onnen 2, Young 2, Tuff Elson.
Records — Lafayette 4-3 overall. Danville Post 210 Speakers 3-0 Overall
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.