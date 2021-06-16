TILTON — The best teams are the ones that are always trying to find ways to make themselves better.
While the Danville Post 210 Speakers opened their season with a doubleheader sweep of Washington (Ind.) on Sunday, it was just first steps in a journey for veteran coach Allan Shepherd.
"Our goal is to improve in every game,'' said Shepherd, noting that his coaches were getting an opportunity to do a little teaching in this first week of the season.
Some of that teaching and coaching paid dividends on Tuesday night.
Outfielder Josh Young, who went 0-for-4 on Saturday, came up with a pair of two-out, run-scoring hits for the Speakers as they improved to 3-0 with a 9-5 triumph over Lafayette (Ind.) Post 11 at Gruber Park.
"Before the game, when we were hitting the cage, Shep gave me some pointers and told me what I needed to do at the plate,'' Young said. "It worked.''
What kind of changes did Young need to make?
"I needed to spread my legs out a little more to get more power,'' Young said. "And I was stepping back when I loaded up. I was also pulling off the ball.''
Those adjustments were really on display with his RBI-triple to center in the third inning.
"We have noticed that all of these kids are sponges for baseball knowledge,'' Shepherd said. "Josh did exactly what we asked him to do.
"He is a big, strong kid and when he is short to the baseball, he is going to be dangerous.''
Young's run-scoring single in the first was part of a four-run frame for Danville, which improves to 3-0 on the season.
"We did a pretty good job of putting together some back-to-back hits,'' he said. "It felt pretty good to get an early lead.''
Isaiah Ruch, Andy Onnen and Tuff Elson also had run-scoring singles in the first inning for the Speakers, who took a lead they would never relinquish.
Ruch also had a two-run double in the sixth, while Onnen followed with his second run-scoring single of the game. As they combined for five hits and five RBIs in the middle of the Post 210 batting order.
"I really like the way our lineup is coming together,'' Shepherd added.
He also got the opportunity to see three more pitchers for the first time this summer as Danville had five pitchers throw against Lafayette. Blake Norton, who got the start, and Dawson Dodd each threw two innings after pitching on Sunday, while Tuff Elson, Rance Bryant and Onnen each had one frame for the Speakers.
"We are still trying to figure things out,'' Shepherd said. "We had to get Rance an inning tonight to see if he is ready to throw this weekend for us.''
After three wins at home to open the season, Danville hits the road this weekend for the John Hayes Invitational in Terre Haute, Ind. with action starting on Thursday.
"It all changes on Thursday,'' said Shepherd, noting that the Hayes Invitational is one of the top tournaments in the Midwest. "We are going after every game as hard as we can. Our starters are going to fall into a rotation, and after tonight, we have our top four figured out.''
Danville's next home game isn't until the TB24 Tournament on Friday, July 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.