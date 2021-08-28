DANVILLE — It only took seven plays Friday night at Ned Whitesell Field for Danville football coach Marcus Forrest to test out his new heart.
Forrest, who had a heart transplant surgery back in February, saw his Vikings fall behind 7-0 to the Champaign Central Maroons because of two bad offensive snaps, a shanked punt, two penalties — one on offense and one on defense — and then a blown pass coverage.
"I had to think about a year ago. At about this time last year, I was going to the hospital for my heart problems,'' said Forrest. "And then about six months ago, I was getting cut and having a new heart put in.
"To wee where I was a year ago, six months ago, being here tonight is a miracle.''
Thankfully, it didn't take a miracle for Danville to get things turned around in the Big 12 Conference opener for both teams.
So, what did the Vikings do differently to post a 49-7 triumph over the Maroons?
"We kept our heads up and we started working together,'' said Danville senior lineman Semaj Taylor. "We just had to do our jobs.''
And once Danville (1-0) figured that out, the Vikings proceeded to score on seven of their next eight drives, rolling up 335 yards of offense.
"Extremely proud of the way they overcame some adversity,'' Forrest said. "They never dropped their heads. We had a group of kids that continued to compete no matter what. We have had teams in the past, where one bad play happens and the next thing you know, it's a series of things and we are fighting to get their heads up.
"These bad plays happened, but they picked their heads up and they kept playing and kept fighting.''
Not only did the Vikings start clicking offensively, but Danville's defense forced five turnovers — three fumbles and two interceptions — leading to 26 points.
And it started with Taylor's sack of Central quarterback Cody Brown, which turned into a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Also coming up with fumble recoveries for the Vikings were linebackers Jamarion Clark and Caleb Robinson, while J.J. Miles and Matthew Thomas had interceptions for Danville.
"We played hard and ran hard, even when we gave up some plays, we fought hard,'' Forrest said. "The fact that we did give up those plays, shows that we still have a lot to learn, which is good. We still have room for improvement.''
Coming into the season opener, most people wondered how the Vikings were going to replace running back Devin Miles, who rushed for 3,003 yards in his career, and quarterback Eric Turner Jr., who accounted for nearly 1,500 yards.
It wasn't just one guy at either position.
Danville used five different running backs to gain 174 yards.
Junior Bryson Hinton, who got the start, had 54 yards on eight carries including touchdown runs of 9 and 10 yards. Junior Tommy Harris Jr. had only four carries but he gained 69 yards, and then there was T.J. Lee with 30 yards on 3 attempts, Richlen Dandridge with 14 yards and a touchdown on two totes while Clark had 7 yards on his only attempt.
And then there was J.J. Miles, a junior, and Micah McGuire, a sophomore at quarterback. That duo combined for 146 rushing yards on 19 attempts. Miles finished with 61 yards on 12 carries including touchdown runs of 1 and 14 yards to get the scoring started for the Vikings, while McGuire had a team-high 85 yards on seven attempts in a 34-yard touchdown jaunt.
"We have a few running backs that we can get in there and each one has a different skill set. It's being able to figure out which one fits better and how to utilize them,'' Forrest said. "We also have a couple of quarterbacks that will run hard and get the ball where it needs to go.
"What I was really happy about is that this game showed our team what happens when we run hard and play hard. We don't need to have one kid back there carry the ball for 250 yards, we can have five different guys carry it for 50 and still get 250 yards.''
Taylor said that it doesn't matter which guy is at quarterback or running back.
"Everything with our offense starts with the line,'' he said. "Once we started doing our jobs right, those guys were able to do their jobs.''
Forrest knows exactly what his job is on Monday.
"I will break their spirit,'' he said. "We are going to be able to show them the film and they are going to see that we can still get better and we still have a lot of room to improve — both offensively and defensively. We don't want them to get too high or too low.''
Up next for the Vikings is a trip over to Tommy Stewart Field in Champaign for a 7 p.m. contest next Friday against the Champaign Centennial Chargers, who defeated Urbana 65-0 on Friday night.
