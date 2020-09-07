Every team needs that guy that is willing to sacrifice himself for the greater good of the team.
Ten years ago, Danville’s Justin March proved to be one of those guys when he took on the role of the super back in the Vikings offensive scheme. The 2009 Commercial-News Player of the Year sacrificed individual accomplishments to become the ultimate blocking back for running back Eddie Clark and quarterback Dennis Hightower.
It continued after the season when March pushed for Clark to be the 2010 Commercial-News Player of the Year.
That may have been a decade ago, but things haven’t changed for March.
On Saturday, he was officially cut by the Dallas Cowboys as all NFL teams had to trim their rosters to 53. That only lasted for about 36 hours.
Officially on Monday, March re-signed with the Cowboys as they placed three players on Injured Reserve to Return list.
“I never intended to be anywhere but Dallas,’’ said March. “Being an NFL veteran, I don’t have to go on waivers and I knew that I would be re-signing when those guys went on the IR list.’’
March is beginning his third full season with the Cowboys, fifth overall. Last year, he played on 62 percent of snaps with the special teams unit, recording 12 tackles.
Once again this year, March is joined by fellow Viking Trent Sherfield, who is beginning his third season as a wide receiver on the Arizona Cardinals roster.
In his first two years with the Cardinals, Sherfield has 23 receptions for 290 yards and 1 touchdown. He was also a key contributor on special teams a year ago, being on the field for 43 percent of those snaps.
Dallas will open it season at the Los Angeles Rams this Sunday night, while Arizona is at the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday afternoon.
