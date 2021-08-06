LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Several times this summer, Danville Dans manager Eric Coleman resisted the opportunity to state his true feelings.
After Thursday’s 4-2 loss to the Lafayette Aviators in the Prospect League’s Wabash River Division Championship at Loeb Stadium, Coleman didn’t hold anything back.
“We have gotten screwed all year by umpires. I’m going to blast them right now, because I’m not happy,’’ said Coleman, who is 241-185 (.566) in seven seasons with the Danville Dans. “Our guys have competed their butts off all summer and we’ve got bad umpiring all summer long, and I’m tired of it. I’m fed up with them.
“They don’t belong in this league. They game is too fast for them. I’m irate. It’s a joke. They shouldn’t be here.’’
On two different occasions, Coleman went out to argue calls with base umpire Luis Vanderhorst, who was working with plate umpire Clark Morgan and base umpire Cody Crocker in a three-man crew.
The first one came in the seventh when Vanderhorst called Lafayette’s Mike Snyder safe at third, ruling that Snyder beat Danville third baseman Keenan Taylor to the base on a fielder’s choice grounder to Taylor by Trevor Johnson.
His second argument came in the eighth inning, as Vanderhorst called Lafayette catcher Gary Lora safe at second base ahead of the tag from Danville’s Cade Nelis after Lora had hit a ball off the left-field wall that he thought was going to be home run.
“There were two plays that were blatant calls and they blew those calls,’’ Coleman said.
In both situations, the Dans were able to get out of the innings without letting any runs to score after the questionable calls that Coleman protested, but it wasn’t just those two calls that upset the veteran manager.
“A bad call changes the game a lot — extra pitches and extra outs,’’ he said. “All summer it’s been bad and I’ve had enough of it. They don’t belong in this league, they belong in any league. Our guys have worked their butts off from game one to get into the playoffs and the umpiring has screwed us all summer long.
“I commend our guys, they battled and play hard. They let it all hang out tonight and it’s unfortunate that it didn’t go our way.’’
Danville right-hander Patrick Dunn, who held Lafayette scoreless for five innings before giving up a pair of runs in the sixth, admitted it was a frustrating night for the Dans.
“I learned in my first year at Houston, you have to say ‘so what’, ‘next pitch’ or ‘next play’ and you just get over it,’’ said Dunn, who acknowledged there were a few calls that didn’t go the way of the Dans. “It’s not easy, but once you learn to do that — it helps a lot.
“I feel like we have learned to persevere and get over it this summer.’’
Dunn also admitted that he was tired in the sixth inning as Lafayette first baseman Jayson Newman led off the inning with a solo home run to left. Dunn then walked Lora, who advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored the game tying run on a single by Snyder.
“I wanted that inning and I wanted this game,’’ said Dunn, who was replaced after the Snyder single. “We competed our butts off, but it was just the little things.’’
The Aviators took the lead for good with a pair of runs in the seventh as pinch-hitter Jaren Shelby delivered a two-run single to left that scored Newman and Lora to give Lafayette a 4-2 advantage.
Danville, which took a 2-0 lead in the fourth on back-to-back, two-out RBI-singles by Tony Castonguay and Kollyn All, had an opportunity to retake the lead.
All, the Lafayette native, who went 2-for-4 in the contest, doubled to left to open the seventh inning. But Lafayette reliever Nolan Lebamoff, who got the victory, got a pair of strikeouts sandwiched around a ground out to keep Danville from taking the lead.
“We have to be able to move the runner over in that situation — no matter what,’’ Coleman said. “We need to either hit the ball to the right side, hit a fly ball or get the bunt down.
“We don’t execute and they took advantage of it in the bottom of the seventh and they were able to get the win.’’
Danville’s Angelo Peraza credited the Lafayette relievers, Lebamoff and Newman, who pitched a scoreless night for the save.
“They had good pitchers and it was hard to string hits together against them,’’ he said. “We did what we could.’’
Peraza said that while he was disappointed with the outcome and some of the calls on Thursday night, it wouldn’t change what happened this summer.
“It’s pretty rare for a group of guys to come together from all parts of the country during the summer and have the chemistry that we had, and have as much fun as we had,’’ Peraza said.
And according to Coleman, that’s why he spoke out about the umpires.
“For the league to get where it needs to be, we have to do a better job with umpires,’’ he said. “The fans should not know the umpires are even here, but they want to be the show.’’
With its victory, Lafayette advances to face the Champion City Kings, a 10-9 winner over the Chillicothe Paints in the Ohio River Division title game, for the East Conference Championship. The game between the Aviators and the Kings will be 7 p.m. Saturday at Loeb Stadium.
In the West Conference, the Cape Catfish defeated the O’Fallon Hoots 10-2 for the Prairie Land Division title while the Clinton LumberKings beat the Normal CornBelters 4-3 for the Great River Division championship. Clinton will play at Cape on Saturday.
