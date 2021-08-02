RANTOUL — A big offensive weekend from Deegan Albert wasn't quite enough for the Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers in the Fourth Division Tournament at Wabash Park.
Albert went 6-for-8 with two doubles and seven RBIs but Post 210 lost twice to Mattoon Post 88, once on Saturday (14-1) and then in the championship game on Sunday (19-8) those losses were sandwiched around a 15-2 victory over Rantoul.
Both Mattoon and Post 210 advance to the Illinois American Legion Junior State Tournament to be held this weekend at Gruber Park in Tilton.
Mattoon, as the Fourth Division champion, will play at 7:30 p.m. Thursday against the second-place team for Division 1/2. Danville, as the tournament host, will play at noon on Friday against the winner of Thursday's first game between the Division 1/2 champion and the Division 5 runner-up.
The Post 210 Juniors (11-6 overall) also got three RBIs in the three-game span from Tyler Finley, who was the winning pitcher against Rantoul, and Grant Morgan.
Owen Harkins of Mattoon, went 4-for-4 in Sunday's victory, with four runs scored and two RBIs, while Brayden Weber held Post 210 to just 1 run on five hits in Saturday's triumph for the Post 88 Juniors.
Saturday's linescores
At Rantoul
Mattoon 14, Post 210 Juniors 1
Mattoon `107`06`—`14`13`0
Post 210 `010`00`—`1`5`0
WP — Brayden Weber. LP — Karson Stevenson. Two or more hits — Mattoon: Slater Trier 2, Andrew Wetzel 2, Jessie Brant 2, Jarrett Muchow 2. Post 210: Deegan Albert 2. 2B — Muchow 2, Wetzel. Post 210: Albert. RBIs — Mattoon: Wetzel 3, Muchow 3, Owen Harkins 3, Trier 1, Weber 1, Brant 1, Griffin Walk 1, Korbin Bateman 1. Post 210: Albert.
———
At Rantoul
Post 210 Juniors 15, Rantoul 2
Rantoul `101`00`—`2`2`1
Post 210 `356`1x`—`15`13`1
WP — Tyler Finley. LP — Ross Gawenda. Two or more hits — Rantoul: Keegan Busboom 2. Post 210: Conlon Moore 2, Deegan Albert 2, Alex Funk 2, Caleb Ochs 2. 2B — Post 210: Finley, Braxton Waller. RBIs — Rantoul: Michael Balles 1. Post 210: Albert 3, Waller 2, Karson Stevenson 2, Finley 1, Funk 1, Ochs 1, Zach Russell 1, Grant Morgan 1.
———
Sunday's linescore
At Rantoul
Mattoon 19, Post 210 Juniors 8
Mattoon `401`059`—`19`18`0
Post 210 `202`004`—`8`10`0
WP — Jarrett Muchow. LP — Derek Drayer. Two or more hits — Mattoon: Owen Harkins 4, Brayden Weber 3, Jessie Brant 3, Muchow 2, Andrew Wetzel 2, Korbin Bateman 2. Post 210: Zach Russell 2, Grant Morgan 2, Deegan Albert 2. 2B — Harkins 3, Brant 2, Weber, Slater Trier, Camden Jordan. Post 210: Albert, Tyler Finley. 3B — Post 210: Morgan. RBIs — Mattoon: Weber 3, Brant 3, Muchow 2, Harkins 2, Jordan 2, Griffin Walk 2, Wetzel 1, Bateman 1, Trier 1. Post 210: Albert 3, Morgan 2, Finley 2, Braxton Waller 1.
Records — Post 210 Juniors 11-6 overall.
