RANTOUL — Braxton Waller drove home a game-high four runs as the Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers defeated Rantoul 15-5 in the Fourth Division Tournament.
Waller finished with three hits — two singles and double — to lead a 14-hit attack for the Post 210 Juniors.
Also coming up big for the Junior Speakers was Landon Haurez, who went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and three RBIs and Zach Russell, who went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and one run scored.
The Post 210 juniors used three different pitchers on its way to the victory.
Caleb Ochs went the first three innings, followed by Haurez and Derek Drayer for an inning each.
Danville Post 210 Juniors will play again on Saturday against an opponent to be determined.
At Rantoul
Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers 15, Rantoul Juniors 5
Rantoul `200`30`—`5`6`0
Danville`265`02`—`15`14`0
WP — Caleb Ochs. LP — Buhr. Two or more hits — Rantoul: Ryan Coulter 3. Danville: Landon Haurez 3, Braxton Waller 3, Conlon Moore 2, Drew Wichtowski 2, Zach Russell 2. 2B — Rantoul: Buhr, Jones. DAnvile: Waller, Moore RBIs — Rantoul: Buhr, Cheek, Jones, Parish. Danville: Waller 4, Haurez 3, Russell 3, Wichtowski 2, Moore, Deegan Albert, Grant Morgan.
Records — Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers 10-4 overall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.