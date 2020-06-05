DANVILLE — Success or failure was secondary Thursday night when the Danville Horseshoe Club opened its 2020 season at Douglas Park.
The four teams of throwers were admittedly a little rusty but that didn’t dampen their enthusiasm for being back at the horseshoe pits.
“We’ve been looking forward to this night all year,’’ said Glen Laird. “This is a lot of fun for us, old guys, and this young girl.
“Having something to do with a good group guys and your family is the best thing going.’’
The Danville Horseshoe Club is the first team recreational sport to get started this summer because of the coronavirus pandemic, and the throwers still practiced proper social distancing during Thursday’s event.
“Most of us have been in this league for 15 years or more. We look forward to this even summer,’’ said Bob Block, who noted the 30-foot or 40-foot distance helps with the social distancing. “When we competing, we are pretty much six feet apart already.
Still, the Danville Horseshoe Club took extra steps on Thursday to be compliant with all rules and regulations.
“There have been so many tournaments cancelled this year, I wasn’t sure if we would even get to play this summer,’’ Laird said.
Not even Wednesday’s thunderstorms could keep the Danville Horseshoe Club from opening on Thursday night.
“Fortunately, our pits were dry tonight,’’ Block said. “And it was nice that we had some new guys here tonight.’’
There was also a new female thrower — LinAnn Riggleman, who made her debut in the club pitching against Laird, her grandfather.
“She is a third generation thrower,’’ Laird said. “She had two ringers and that’s great. She beat my first score.’’
This season, the Danville Horseshoe Club has five teams and they will pitch every Thursday night at Douglas Park.
The annual Danville Open Tournament is scheduled for Saturday, July 11th.
