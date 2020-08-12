DANVILLE — Better late than never.
That’s the mindset of Mark Bacys, athletics director at Danville High after the District 118 School Board approved the start of fall sports during Wednesday’s meeting.
While most schools in the county and the Big 12 Conference started their seasons on Monday, the Vikings will be able to hold their first practice today.
“We might not have been the first, but that doesn’t matter,’’ Bacys said. “We are just thrilled that our student-athletes are going to get the opportunity to participate in their sports this fall.’’
In accordance with guidelines established by the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) along with the Illinois Department of Health and Gov. J.B. Pritzker, the low-risk sports that will be offered at Danville will be boys and girls cross country, boys golf and girls tennis.
Just a week ago, the District 118 School Board voted for remote learning only at Danville High School and the status of extra-curricular activities like sports had to be re-evaluated.
Bacys pointed out that the IHSA and the Illinois State Board of Education helped clarify the matter.
“Can students who are remote learning participate in extracurricular activities?’’ was a question posed to those organizations and here was their response. “Students in any district learning environment must continue to have equitable access to extracurricular activities. Students in blended or remote learning environments must not be denied normal access to in-person extracurricular activities the district or school provides to students learning in person.’’
But, how can students participate in athletics when they are not attending school?
“The biggest difference is in the numbers,’’ Bacys said. “In golf and tennis, you only have six in those sports, while it’s seven in cross country and our girls swim team numbers are also limited. Those numbers are more manageable than the hundreds of students that would be entering our school.’’
The IHSA has also updated some of their requirements as all participants — when not competing or practicing — and all coaches are required to wear masks. Coaches will also do wellness checks, including taking the temperatures of each athlete before any practice or competition.
Additionally, each sport has a list of specialized protocols that it must adhere to during practice and competition.
“All of coaches understand the importance of following the guidelines that have been established,’’ Bacys said. “Being able to get our student-athletes back out in the field of competition is a big first step forward. Hopefully, there are more to come.’’
The next endeavor for Bacys is finalizing the schedules for the fall sports.
Danville teams can only compete against other Big 12 Conference teams or teams from their emergency medical system region.
“All of the Big 12 Conference athletic directors met last week and we were able to establish some preliminary schedules,’’ Bacys said. “I didn’t want to fully commit to anything until we had the approval of the school board.’’
Not only did Danville High get the go-ahead of fall sports but the D118 Board also approved the start of fall sports at North Ridge Middle School.
North Ridge, which competes in the Illinois Elementary School Association, offers boys and girls cross country, baseball and softball during the fall season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.