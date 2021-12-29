PONTIAC — Danville basketball coach Durrell Robinson was excited to take his team to the 90th Pontiac Holiday Tournament this season.
Robinson knew that the Vikings would be tested and their flaws would be exposed by some of the great competition.
For about eight minutes on Tuesday afternoon, Danville looked like a seasoned and talented Pontiac team but that quickly changed over the final three quarters.
St. Charles North overcame a 16-point first-half deficit en route to a 70-47 triumph in a first-round contest.
"Some games our inexperience shows,'' said Robinson. "We are still gaining experience and they have some guys that have playing varsity for three years. We knew this would be a tough opponent and they showed us good they are and what it takes to win at Pontiac.''
For the Vikings, the first quarter was a perfect illustration of what they are capable of doing.
Danville (6-3) surprised St. Charles North with a 1-2-2 zone defense but it was the offensive execution of the Vikings, making 7-of-13 shots including 3-of-6 from 3-point range, that allowed them to build 20-6 lead at the end of the first quarter.
"We wanted to throw them off a little bit, and it did for a while,'' Robinson said.
The Vikings extended its lead to 22-6 on a Martez Rhodes basket to start the second quarter, but the North Stars (7-3) quickly turned things around going on a 15-0 run to pull within 22-21. St. Charles North would go to outscore Danville 27-8 in the quarter to take a 34-27 lead at halftime.
"But, then we made some inexperience plays, which added up, and they made a couple of shots to go a big run for them,'' said Robinson. "They did what good, experienced teams do here at Pontiac.''
Leading the way for St. Charles North was 6-8 senior forward Ethan Marlowe, who scored 10 of his team-high 22 points in that second quarter.
"Our idea was to front the big kid (Marlowe) because we knew he was good,'' Robinson said. "We weren't doing the early work against him and we were letting him plant himself on the low block. Once he caught it down there, he could just turn around and make an easy shot over us.''
That inside presence for the North Stars also opened up opportunities from the perimeter as they were 8-of-17 behind the arc after missing four straight to start the game.
On the other end, Danville's hot shooting start quickly turned as the Vikings shot just 33 percent (12-of-36) from the field in the final three quarters and they were just 3-of-16 behind the arc.
"We were getting some good looks, it was just a matter of us not making them. It wasn't like were taking bad shots,'' Robinson said. "It was just a case of us not making our shots and then they were making theirs.''
The shooting woes became magnified by Danville's lack of tournament experience at Pontiac.
"When we didn't hit our rhythm shots, we got out of our element,'' said Robinson, noting that Rhodes is the only Viking with experience in the Pontiac Holiday Tournament. "We started taking some hurried shots because we didn't have trust in ourselves.
"Everything we did wrong, St. Charles North made us pay for it.''
Rhodes finished with a game-high 23 points, as he was the only player in double figures for the Vikings.
While the North Stars had three players in double figures. Marlowe had a double-double of 22 points and 13 rebounds, while Max Love joined him with 16 points and 12 rebounds and Ned Hayes chipped in with 11.
St. Charles North will play top-seeded Chicago Curie at 4 p.m. on Wednesday in the quarterfinals, while Danville plays Bloomington (2-10) in the consolation quarterfinals at 2:30 p.m.
"That's the great thing about Pontiac,'' Robinson said. "We get a chance to play again and see how we will respond.
"You come here to learn about your team and see where you can go from there.''
At Pontiac Holiday Tournament
St. Charles North 70, Danville 47
St. Charles North (70) — Ethan Marlowe 10-20 2-2 22, Ned Hayes 4-7 0-0 11, Jude Lowe 3-5 0-0 6, Max Love 6-13 1-1 16, Justin Hughes 2-5 1-2 5, Mason Siegfried 1-1 0-0 2, Brady Rasso 2-2 0-0 6, Caden Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Tyler Settlemyer 0-0 0-0 0, Steven Litterall 0-0 0-0 0, Deisen Cherian 1-1 0-0 2, Cam Ring 0-0 0-0 0, Colin Ross 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 29-54 4-5 70.
Danville (47) — Ja'Vaughn Robinson 3-10 1-4 9, Martez Rhodes 10-18 2-2 23, JJ Miles 3-8 0-2 8, Jonathan Ireland 1-7 0-0 3, Quentin Alblinger 0-0 0-0 0, Rudy Nichols 0-0 0-0 0, O'Shawn Jones-Winslow 2-3 0-0 4, Terrien Gouard 0-0 0-0 0, Anthony Gouard 0-2 0-0 0, Bryson Hinton-Perez 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 19-49 3-8 47.
St. Charles North `6 `28 `17 `19 `— `70
Danville `20 `7 `10 `10 `— `47
3-pointers — St. Charles North 8-21 (Hayes 3-5, M.Love 3-8, Rasso 2-2, Marlowe 0-4, Hughes 0-2). Danville 6-22 (Robinson 2-5, Miles 2-6, Rhodes 1-6, Ireland 1-4, A.Gouard 0-1). Rebounds — St. Charles North 32 (Marlowe 13, M.Love 12, J.Love 4, Hayes 2, Siegfried 1). Danville 19 (Rhodes 5, Ireland 5, T.Gouard 3, Robinson 2, Miles 2, A.Gouard 1, Jones-Winslow 1). Assists — St. Charles North 16 (Marlowe 4, M.Love 3, Hayes 3, Siegfried 2, Hughes 2, J.Love 1, Rasso 1). Danville 7 (Robinson 3, Miles 3, Rhodes 1). Turnovers — St. Charles North 11, Danville 8. Steals — St. Charles North 2 (Marlowe 1, J.Love 1). Danville 8 (Miles 3, Jones-Winslow 2, Robinson 1, Rhodes 1, A.Gouard 1). Total fouls — St. Charles North 11, Danville 11. Fouled out — none. Officials — Johnny Garcia, Fritz Larson, Gene Rayford.
Records — St. Charles North 7-3 overall, Danville 6-3 overall.
