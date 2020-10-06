URBANA — With four runners in the top 10, the Danville girls track team beat out Mattoon and Urbana on Tuesday in a triangular meet at the Kickapoo Rail Trail.
Erin Houpt had a time of 21 minutes, 15 seconds to lead the Vikings, which was good for third place individually. Allison Thompson was fifth (22:05), Kaity Parker was sixth (22:39) and Anna Stanley took ninth (23:32).
Kyra Dudley took 11th (24:51), Hallee Thomas finished 12th (25:32), Anayzel Ortiz Pinacho was 13th (26:09) and Savanna Rudy was 20th (28:30).
The boys teams took third against Mattoon and Urbana. Micah McGuire ended up fourth (17:17) for Danville, while Nolan Spangler was 16th (18:32), Moise York took 20th (19:05), Tyler Surprenant was 21st (19:11), John Blakeley was 31st (20:20) and Evan Vredenburgh took 32nd (20:21).
