NORMAL — We have all heard the saying, be careful what you wish for — you just might get it.
Ever since a 74-53 loss to the state-ranked Peoria High Lions on Feb. 17, the Danville girls basketball had been hoping for a rematch in the Big 12 Conference Tournament.
Well, sure enough, the Vikings got another shot at the undefeated and top-seeded Lions in the conference tournament semifinals at Normal Community High School on Friday.
Senior guard Erin Houpt proved to be prophetic as she scored 24 of her game-high 30 points in the second half as Danville knocked off Peoria High 67-62 to advanced into Saturday's championship game.
"It's tournament time, anything can happen,'' is what Houpt said after the Vikings 55-45 victory in the quarterfinals over Normal West.
And what did she say after upsetting the No. 2 rated team in Class 3A, the seventh-straight win for Danville (11-2) and the second this week against a ranked opponent.
"We are having a lot of fun,'' Houpt said as her teammates were dancing in the halls of Normal Community High School. "You should have seen us in the locker room.''
But Houpt quickly pointed out that Danville's ultimate goal at the start of abbreviated COVID-19 pandemic basketball season was a Big 12 Conference title.
"We were the fifth seed coming into the tournament and that upset us,'' said Houpt as the seedings were based on winning percentage, just like the Big Ten Conference Tournament in Indianapolis. "We decided it didn't matter what our seed was, we were just going to concentrate on winning.''
Houpt was one of three seniors to play a big role in Friday's victory over the Lions. McKaylee Allen had her second straight double-double of the tournament as she scored 12 points but pulled down a game-high 16 rebounds, while Aanija Reed, who missed the first meeting with Peoria High because of COVID-19 protocols, finished with 10 points.
"Coach (Steve) Martin said that Aanija was going to be a key for us,'' Danville head coach Zach Patterson said. "We missed her the first time around and she does so much for us. We knew that our upperclassmen were going to give us great senior leadership.''
Reed acknowledged that she had something to prove against Peoria High (11-1).
"I felt really bad that I wasn't there for my time the last time we played them and lost,'' she said. "I had to step up this time for my team.''
And while Reed's contribution might have been the 'X' factor, Patterson said it was Houpt and Allen, his two more experienced players and future players at the collegiate level, that had a big opportunity against Peoria High.
"They are both college ready and this was their game to go out and show it,'' he said. "Peoria High is a very talented team, but they are young. Between Erin and McKaylee, they have a ton of basketball experience and we were confident that our two college ready players were going to step up.''
Danville wound up getting contributions from all five starters during a pivotal 15-0 run in the final 4 minutes, 11 seconds of the first half as the Vikings built a 31-18 lead.
Houpt and Allen each had one basket during the run, while Reed had five points, junior Tharija Rose scored a pair of baskets and junior Nau'Tika Conaway had three points and five rebounds during that stretch.
"That really meant a lot, because it proves that teams can't just worry about stopping me and McKaylee,'' Houpt said. "Peoria High did that during that stretch but my teammates stepped up and we built our lead.
"We all have specific roles on this team and we executed them tonight.''
Actually, the Vikings had a 13-point halftime lead with Houpt scoring just 6 points on 3-of-11 shooting, including 0-for-4 from 3-point range.
"I just couldn't make a shot,'' she said. "Luckily, my teammates were knocking down shots as I focused on passing it well and picking up my defense.
"At halftime, I knew that I needed to start scoring if we were going to keep the lead going forward.''
Houpt, who has signed to play for Mercer — a team that has already qualified for this year's NCAA Tournament — responded in the game's final two quarters, making 6-of-7 shots and the 5-foot-6 guard was 10-for-10 at the free-throw line in the game's 6 minutes.
"When we got to the fourth quarter, we wanted to punch it in,'' said Patterson, whose team led 50-35 with 8 minutes remaining. "Our plan was to get to the rim for layups and get to the foul-line. That was how we were going to win this game.
"Erin followed the game plan, perfectly.''
So, how did Danville turned a 21-point loss to Peoria High on Feb. 17 into a victory in the conference tournament semifinals?
Simple, they played a full game.
"We were right there with them for three quarters,'' said Allen, as the Lions outscored the Vikings 24-6 in the fourth quarter turning a 50-47 game into a 74-53 loss. "You are not going to be a team like that playing only three of four quarters. When you play a top-tier like that, you have to play a complete game.
"Coming back and beating them is like a weight off our shoulders. We were hoping that we would get to play them again. We did and we took care of business.''
Up next for Danville is the Normal Community Ironmen, a 44-39 winner in overtime against Peoria Notre Dame in the other semifinal on Friday night.
"We still have one more job to do,'' Patterson said. "I don't care how they do it, these girls are just getting the job done.''
Today's game is set for a 2 p.m. tipoff at Bloomington High School.
No fans are allowed to attend, but the game can be viewed on Bloomington's Facebook page, which is @District87Athletics.
