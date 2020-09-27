NORMAL — Saturday was a big day for the Danville girls tennis team.
The Lady Vikings posted wins over the Peoria Notre Dame Irish (9-0) and the Normal West Wildcats (6-3).
"These were great team victories,'' said Danville coach Kathy Houpt, whose team has won six straight matches.
Danville's win over Normal West was spearheaded by its play in singles as the Lady Vikings won four out of six against the Wildcats.
Kedzie Griffin, playing No. 5 singles, came back after losing the first set (6-3) to beat Emily Vaughan 7-5 in the second set and she won the match with a 10-7 third-set tiebreaker.
Other winners in singles for Danville were Josie Hotsinpiller, Ava Towne and Brooklyn Behrens.
The Vikings (6-2) sealed the triumph over the Wildcats with wins in two of the three doubles matches.
In the win over Peoria Notre Dame on Saturday, Danville's Lexi Ellis pulled out a three-set win over Mary Breitbach, 7-5, 3-6, 11-9 at No. 1 singles. In the other eight matches, the Vikings won in straight sets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.