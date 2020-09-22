DANVILLE — The Danville girls tennis team won all of their doubles matches on Tuesday as they were able to beat Champaign Centennial at the Danville Tennis Center.
Lexi Ellis and Kedzie Griffin combined to win 8-7, while Josie Hotsinpiller and Ava Towne won 8-0 and Brooklyn Behrens and Cici Brown teamed up for an 8-1 win.
In singles, Ellis won 6-2, 6-4, while Hotsinpiller won 6-3, 6-2; Behrens won 7-6, 6-4 and Brown won 7-6, 1-6, 10-8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.