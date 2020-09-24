URBANA — The Danville girls tennis team had a pretty smooth trip to Urbana on Thursday.
The Vikings cruised to a 9-0 sweep of the Tigers.
Josie Hotsinpiller, Ava Towne and Brooklyn Behrens each won their singles matches by 6-0, 6-0 scores, while CiCi Brown won by a 6-0, 6-1 score and Lexi Ellis and Kedzie Griffin each won by 6-1, 6-1 scores.
In doubles, Ellis and Griffin won 6-2, 6-1; Hotsinpiller and Towne won6-0, 6-2 and Brown and Behrens won 6-0, 6-0.
