DANVILLE — In a season that has been full of changes and unique situations, the Danville girls swimming team were able to honor its lone senior Ella Rogers on Monday night.
Rogers had a pair to top-five finishes for the Vikings, including a fourth in the 500-yard freestyle as Danville finished second in the three-team meet without any fans in the stands.
Charleston won the meet behind Angela Coe, who set three pool records on Monday. The Trojans had 84 points, followed by the Vikings with 56 and the Mahomet-Seymour Bulldogs was third with 42.
“I was really excited to have this meet. I’ve been looking forward to this night for a long time,’’ Rogers said. “But, I did miss having our home fans in the stands. We like to have a lot of fun at a home meet.’’
Not only did Danville honor its seniors, but they also honored the seniors from Charleston and Mahomet-Seymour.
“I know there are schools that are not able to have senior nights this year,’’ Rogers said. “I thought it was nice that we recognized the seniors from the other schools as well.’’
Under Illinois Department of Public Health Guidelines, the protocols for a swim meet stipulate no more than 50 people in the natatorium and only competitor per lane — therefore the 200-yard medley relay, the 200-yard freestyle relay and the 400-yard freestyle relay have been eliminated from the schedule of events.
“This has been unlike any season that I’ve been around in my entire life, through swimming or any sport,’’ said Danville coach Tristan Wolfe. “Those three events are huge point grabbers and it definitely drops the scores down significantly.
“Our core swimmers do really well in relays. We just don’t have the numbers to compete with teams individually.’’
Amelia Burgin picked up two event victories for Danville, claiming the 200-yard individual medley in a time of 2 minutes, 32.92 seconds along with the 500-yard freestyle in a time of 6:09.42.
“I think my 200 IM went well, but not my 50 free,’’ said Burgin, who was third in the 50 free. “We are swimming all of our events really close together (time-wise). The meet goes by pretty fast, but it really puts your body through a lot as you try to swim at your top speed in multiple events in a short period of time.’’
Both Rogers and Burgin admitted that they are missing the relay events.
“The team aspect of relays are really fun,’’ Burgin said. “Being able to compete as an individual is still good because we are with our team, but you are not as close.’’
Rogers said the hardest thing to remember is that she is not allowed to ‘high-five’ her teammates.
“I’m really into team spirit and we are not supposed to give anyone a high-five,’’ she said. “I get into trouble for stuff like that.’’
Burgin pointed out that Monday’s meet is about three weeks away from the sectional meet on Oct. 24 in Champaign.
“I wanted to swim decent times for where we are at in the season,’’ she said. “We shouldn’t necessarily have our best times right now, but we should feel fast and do pretty well.’’
While Burgin had two first-place finishes to go with a second and third, Danville’s Natalie Porter had three second-place finishes and a third in Monday’s meet. Porter had the unrevivable task of competing against Coe for Charleston, who won all four of her events and she just missed four pool records. She did set records in the 50 freestyle, 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke.
“Both Amelia Burgin and Natalie Porter continue to shred the charts,’’ Wolfe said. “They are competing very well. Even though Natalie went up against one of the best swimmers in the state, she was able to hold her own. She either had her best times of the season or she was close to them.
“Actually, I was really pleased with the efforts of all of my girls.’’
Wolfe noted that it’s not just meets that are different this year, but there are also changes in their practice schedules.
“We are limited in the number of people we can have in the pool at any one time,’’ he said. “We have had to limit the amount of hours that we practice each week and we are only allowed one person in a lane at a time.
“We are making it work because we are very thankful to have this opportunity to swim this fall. There are so many teenagers across this country that are not getting this opportunity.’’
