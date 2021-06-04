MAHOMET — Teams with postseason victories are rewarded with an extension of their season and another game.
The Danville girls soccer team played one of its best games of the season on Tuesday in a 4-3 victory in double overtime against Lincoln in a first-round sectional contest.
With the win the Lady Vikings earned an advancement into Friday’s sectional quarterfinal against the top-seeded Mahomet-Seymour Bulldogs.
Playing one of the top teams in Central Illinois wasn’t much of a reward for Danville.
“I knew coming in here tonight that we were facing an uphill battle,’’ Danville coach Chris Griffin said.
Junior Cayla Koermer scored three times to set the Mahomet-Seymour single-season scoring record as the Bulldogs defeated the Vikings 12-0.
“Mahomet-Seymour is really, really good team. As a fan of the game, I really appreciated their ability with the 1-touch and 2-touch passing game,’’ Griffin said.
And that was how Griffin felt on Tuesday watching him team against Lincoln.
“As a competitor, of course you want to win, but I just really appreciated the way that our girls played against Lincoln,’’ Griffin said. “They played extremely hard and found a way to get that win.’’
Griffin admitted their intensity carried over to Friday, but it just wasn’t enough to overcome the ability of Mahomet-Seymour, who improved to 15-2.
“Our girls understood the situation and they were still playing as hard as they could,’’ Griffin said. “Even though the outcome didn’t go our way, I was pleased to see that they found a way to have fun.’’
With the loss, Danville ends its season with a 5-8-1 record.
“This was a really odd year for everyone involved in high school sports,’’ Griffin said. “We started the year with a handful of girls in quarantine and I don’t think we at 100 percent until midway through the year.
“So, it was very difficult to develop any type of consistency when you are constantly moving people to new positions.’’
After winning just two of its first six matches, Danville finished the year going 3-3-1 in its final seven games.
“We were able to make some strides during the year,’’ said Griffin, as Danville will return eight of its 11 starters from Friday’s game.
The Bulldogs advance to Tuesday’s sectional semifinals where Mahomet-Seymour will host Rochester, a 2-0 winner over Springfield High on Friday.
