DANVILLE — Winning their first two conference games would have been an ideal start for the Danville girls soccer team.
Coming off a 2-1 win over Champaign Centennial, the opportunity was there for the Lady Vikings as they hosted the Bloomington Purple Raiders on Tuesday at Ned Whitesell Field.
There was just two little problems for Danville.
Bloomington junior Cam Overton scored on an excellent shot in the game's opening minutes and junior keeper Caitlyn Mitchell made three spectacular saves in the second half to secure the 1-0 victory for the Purple Raiders.
"I think we probably should have had a draw or maybe even a win, but sometimes it works that way,'' Danville coach Chris Griffin said. "Their girl (Overton) had a great strike and there was nothing Aniya (Parker) could do to stop it. And then their keeper (Mitchell) made a few phenomenal saves that kept us out of the back of the net.''
The Lady Vikings (2-6-1 overall, 1-1 in the Big 12) looked like it was going to tie the match at 1-1 early in the second half as junior Ava Towne had basically a point-blank shot against Mitchell from just inside the penalty box. Towne's shot was directed to the left of Mitchell, who dove and with her fingertips was able to push the ball just wide of the net.
Danville's last-ditch effort in the game's final five minutes came from freshman Reese Rundle, whose shot was pushed right of the goal by Mitchell.
Bloomington improves to 1-3 in the Big 12 with the shutout victory.
"It was a very competitive game,'' Griffin said. "Both teams competed hard and battled.''
The loss actually snaps a two-game winning streak for Vikings, who are finally starting to settle into a normal lineup after a difficult start to the season.
"We have moved some girls around throughout the early part of the season and the last few games, we have played better,'' Griffin said. "We have started connecting some passes and we have gotten the girls into better positions for them and for the team.
"We are still a work in progress, but we have certainly improved from where we were at the start of the season.''
Danville's 24-player roster is highlighted by 11 freshmen and a couple of its most experienced players were out during the first week.
"At the start of the season, we had only two weeks of practice and we were playing our first three games,'' Griffin said. "We were still trying to figure out where everyone was best suited and then, we were missing someone, so we would have to move three people around to just fill that one spot.''
Despite some limited success, Griffin is pleased with what he sees in his team.
"This is a group that really competes,'' he said. "They are working hard every day and they are doing everything we ask of them as coaches.
"We need to stay healthy and just keep improving.''
Tuesday's action wasn't a complete loss for Danville
Freshman Maya Towne scored right at the buzzer to give the Lady Vikings a 4-3 victory in the junior-varsity contest.
