DANVILLE — Basketball, like most sports, is a game about the numbers.
But on Wednesday night for the Danville girls basketball team, the digits on the scoreboard were a result of its limited resources.
The third-rated Peoria High Lions outscored the Vikings 24-6 in the fourth quarter on its way to 74-53 victory as Danville had just four varsity players dressed for the Big 12 Conference contest.
“It’s really strange to look into that locker room before the game and only see four girls in there,’’ said Danville coach Zack Patterson, who was missing three girls for undisclosed reasons. “We brought up three JV girls (two played) and they gave us everything they had.’’
Patterson admits that only have seven varsity players is a bad situation.
“It’s a numbers game. You always want to have depth,’’ he said. “Ideally, you would like to have eight players that you can count on to play in a game, and then have 12 on the roster for practice situations.’’
Peoria High dressed 15 players and the Lions (5-0 overall, 4-0 in the Big 12) played 10 — with nine of them scoring points.
“They were pretty deep,’’ admitted Danville senior guard Erin Houpt. “They had a lot of people to rotate into the game and we only had six players. I think a lot of that fourth quarter might have been because we were tired.
“And, they started hitting all of their shots.’’
It definitely looks that way as the Vikings trailed by only three points (50-47) entering the game’s final eight minutes.
The Lions scored 24 points on 9-of-14 shooting, including burying 5-of-6 from behind the 3-point arc. In the first three quarters, Peoria High was shooting just 37.5 percent (21-of-54) from the field and it was 5-of-16 from long-range.
“When you are tried that’s when you make mistakes,’’ Patterson said. “You could see that on the floor.
“We said before the game, that we needed to play four full quarters against this team. We were right there with them for three quarters.’’
Not only was depth a problem on Wednesday night, but Peoria High’s pressure defense also forced Danville into 23 turnovers and several quick shots.
“They had a really good defense and they were really quick,’’ said Houpt, who had a team-high 20 points. “I think their pressure defense got us going faster than we wanted to play. We were setting up anything on offense. We were just going down the court and shooting. Which is fine sometimes when we are hitting.’’
The only problem was that the Lady Vikings were just 9-of-25 (36 percent) in the second half and they were just 2-of-10 in the fourth quarter.
Houpt was held to just 11 shot attempts and she was just 2-of-4 from 3-point range.
“We talked about that at halftime,’’ said Patterson as Houpt was just 2-for-3 in the first half. “We got her some more shots in the second half, but we need to do a better job of getting her more looks.
“Our game plan is to get the ball inside, so that it will open up the wide-open shots on the outside. For whatever reason, we didn’t get it done tonight.’’
Part of the problem might have been the fact that Danville hasn’t been able to practice because of the weather issues, and this was only the second game for the Vikings (1-1 overall and in the Big 12), while it was the fifth contest for the Lions.
“We really haven’t practiced in a while,’’ Houpt admitted. “And when we do, it’s still kind of hard, because we can’t do any 5-on-5 stuff with only seven varsity players.
“But, when we have our full team here, we can be really good.’’
Houpt added a game-high 11 rebounds to her 20 points, while Nau’Tika Conaway also finished with a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds for Danville. Senior McKaylee Allen also scored in double figures with 14 — 12 of those coming in the second and third quarters.
Freshman Aaliyah Guyton — daughter of former Peoria High standout A.J. Guyton, who played at Indiana and in the NBA with the Chicago Bulls — had a game-high 21 points.
Other players in double figures for Peoria High were Denali Craig-Edwards with 18 and Sonitya Tutt with 15.
