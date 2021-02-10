DANVILLE — The Danville girls basketball team wanted so much to hit the court this season.
And the Lady Vikings’ patience paid off in a major way as they used their team speed and hustle to get an 89-52 win over Bloomington in Tuesday’s season opener.
“We have been waiting and patience is a virtue,” Danville coach Zach Patterson said. “Erin (Houpt) texted me and said she was just waiting, waiting to play. All of the girls did and they got their wish and it was so great to see them go out and have some fun in their element.”
“It was really exciting, we have all been waiting for so long and we have been talking about it and working hard,” Houpt said. “We knew we were ready tonight.”
It was senior night for the Lady Vikings as Houpt, Aanija Reed and McKaylee Allen started and contributed in major ways. Houpt had a game-high 37 points, while Allen had 14 points and Reed had three points, but contributed in the team play that brought out steals that led to points and strong rebounding.
“Our game plan was to rebound, rebound, rebound and we did that. Nau’Tika Conaway had a lot of rebounds and Aanija Reed may not have had many points, but she had a lot of hustle plays for us and I am so proud of her,” Patterson said. “In addition, McKaylee Allen is a X-factor. She is a ball handler up top and can create with the ball and it is awesome to have her on the team as well.”
“I think we have a really good defensive team and we have some great athletes and we work really hard on defense,” Houpt said. “We take pride in that I think it showed.”
Conaway had 30 points, while Tharija Rose added four points.
The first quarter was back and forth before the Vikings scored eight points in the last 30 seconds with Houpt ending the quarter with a 3-pointer at the buzzer to take a 22-15 lead.
After that, it was all about the Lady Vikings taking chances and getting things done on both ends with rebounding and taking advantage of mistakes by the Purple Raiders.
For Allen, who spent her first three years at Schlarman Academy, it was also a chance to not only get acclimated to her new team, but to life in the Big 12 Conference.
“My teammates just carried me through with energy. I just really pushed and I knew I was coming in with more physical play,” Allen said. “I know the girls are more physical and I just worked out in the weight room and shooting more and let God guide me through the process. In my freshman and sophomore years, we played Chicago Marshall and Simeon, so I felt good going up and down the court. It is a little faster than the VVC, but it is great.”
Allen also said that her history with her new team has made it easier in getting ready for the season.
“Most people don’t know that I played with them in middle school, so we are trying to get backinto the groove with practice,” Allen said. “We are trying to know each other’s weaknesses and strengths like our go-to moves and our goal is to go undefeated and win conference and we have to do that.
“We’ve all been playing together for years and a lot of us have been working out individually to get ready for the season,” Houpt said. “We are a really close team and I think we just click on the court.”
With only seven players on the team, Patterson said that it will be challenging, but games like Tuesday made him think this season can be special.
“The biggest thing going into the year was to get mentally prepared because we only have seven players and we knew we had to keep our hands up on defense and don’t slap down,” Patterson said. “We told them we are going to make mistakes, but to score 89 points and give up only 52 points today; I would have never imagined it. They have been waiting and waiting to play and it was an awesome start, but you are only as good as your next game. These are great girls to be around and I can’t state again how proud I am for them tonight.”
“I don’t know if we ever scored that many points in a game, but we are happy about it and we hope to keep it going,” Houpt said.
The Vikings are scheduled to hit the road against Peoria Richwoods on Friday and then Peoria Notre Dame on Saturday.
At Danville
Danville 88, Bloomington 53
Bloomington (53) — Allyson Ortiz 0 0-2 0, Katie Barger 4 1-3 10, Makenna Grisinger 2 1-3 6, Lauren Strange 1 1-2 3, Marissa Hilt 8 6-11 22, Mady McSwain 0 0-0 0, Marley Davis 1 0-0 3, Francesca Smith 4 0-2 8 Totals: 20 9-23 53.
Danville (88) — Erin Houpt 11 11-13 37, Tharija Rose 2 0-0 4, Nau'Tika Conaway 11 8-12 30, McKaylee Allen 4 2-2 14, Aanijah Reed 1 0-0 3, Zytara Boyd 0 0-0 0, Megan Hardy 0 0-0 0. Totals: 29 21-27 88.
Bloomington;15;15;16;7;—;53
Danville;22;19;22;25;—;88
3-point field goals — Bloomington 4 (Barger, Grisinger, Strange, Davis); Danville 6 (Houpt 3, Allen 2, Reed). Total fouls — Bloomington 22, Danville 20 Fouled out — Grisinger, Reed. Technical fouls — none.
