DANVILLE — After a tight loss in overtime on Monday, the Danville girls basketball team had to rebound quickly.
The Lady Vikings took on Teutopolis on Tuesday and while the game was close again, Danville was able to get away with a 60-56 win.
Danville senior guard Erin Houpt, who became the first Danville basketball player to reach the 2,000 point mark on Monday, scored 36 to lead the Lady Vikings, while Tharija Rose had 13, McKaylee Allen had six points and Nau'Tika Conaway added five points.
The Lady Vikings were down 38-27 at half, but shut down the Wooden Shoes 33-18 to get the win.
Danville will play their third straight game of the week on Wednesday against Champaign Central.
At Danville
Danville 60, Teutopolis 56
Teutopolis (56) — Wall 0 0-0 0, Tegeler 0 0-0 0, L. Niebrusse 6 2-3 17, Schmacher 2 2-2 6, Kremer 3 0-0 6, Konkel 2 0-0 4, K. Niebrusse 5 3-3 13, Cremens 1 0-0 2, Hardick 4 0-0 8 Totals: 23 7-8 56.
Danville (60) — Erin Houpt 11 8-9 36, Mackenzie Blanden 0 0-0 0, Tharija Rose 4 3-4 13, Nau'Tika Conaway 2 1-2 5, McKaylee Allen 1 4-6 6, Zytara Boyd 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 16-21 60.
Teutopolis;19;19;10;8;—;56
Danville;11;16;13;20;—;60
3-point field goals — Teutopolis 3 (L. Niebrusse 3); Illinois 8 (Houpt 6, Rose 2). Total fouls — Teutopolis 14, Illinois 8. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
