DANVILLE — The long road leading to the season has led to Danville girls basketball coach Zach Patterson to use one word to describe the season.
“This season came fast and the biggest thing is we have gratitude,” Patterson said. “We have three seniors and we are happy that they have a chance to get on the court. There are some seasons that you don’t remember, but you will remember this one. Our student athletes have done a great job in getting ready and persevering, so to get back on is awesome.”
The seniors are led by returning Big 12 Player of the Year Erin Houpt. Houpt, who will be going to Mercer University, is the all-time leading basketball scorer in Danville history with 1,822 and averaged 24.3 points per game last season.
“It’s nice to have the Big 12 Player of the year and she is the all-time leading scorer and that only comes around every 20-something years,” Patterson said. “So we are excited that she is coming back.”
Houpt will be joined by Aanija Reed and Schlarman Academy tranfer McKaylee Allen.
We voted Aanija for most improved player last year. She came out her junior year to do well and she will be a major part for us because she can hit that clutch shot like a Robert Horry,” Patterson said. “McKaylee is another college player for us because she is going to Wabash Valley, so to have two college players on a varsity team should do us wonders. She has been real positive and her an Erin are natural leaders in getting the girls ready for the season.”
Leading the underclassmen is junior Nau’Tika Conaway and Patterson expects great things from Tharija Rose and Zytara Boyd.
“Nau’Tika and Erin are our captains and they do a great job setting an example on the court and classroom for our student-athletes,” Patterson said. “She is getting adjusted in focusing strictly on basketball and she will do a great job and will bring a whole lot of energy.
“We went on a five-game winning streak late last year with five underclassmen. Tharija and Zytara are great role players and Tharija has been great in practice and has been doing a lot of work. I have been impressed with her work ethic.”
The season starts today with a game at home against Bloomington and can be seen on the Danville YouTube page. Junior Varsity will start at 5:30 p.m. with the varsity game afterward.
“Obviously, shooting is going to be a thing because we are going to see a zone and foul trouble because a weakness for us will be depth,” Patterson said. “But we are just going to go out and have a good time. Playing is good for our athletes’ mental health.”
All Patterson hopes this season is that everyone come through the game and season safe.
“We have had 10 practices for an 11-game schedule and we hope to play in a conference tournament,” Patterson said. “We hope to have a good season if we play all our games and everyone is healthy. Covid is real and scary and our coaches and staff have done a tremendous job of keeping everyone safe and that is our objective.”
“Our goal is to play good solid basketball and entertain the crowd and if you don’t see it at the start, you will be the end of the season.”
