ST. JOSEPH — Senior Erin Houpt scored 17 of her game-high 30 points in the second half as the Danville Vikings extended their win streak to five games with a 59-53 triumph over the St. Joseph-Ogden Spartans on Tuesday.
The Vikings, who improve to 9-2 on the season, enjoyed a 17-3 advantage in points at the free-throw line.
"Getting points in the paint and getting to the free-throw line won this game,'' said Danville coach Zack Patterson.
Houpt was 10-of-11 at the free-throw line, while McKaylee Allen, who finished with 11 points, was 5-of-6 at the charity stripe. As a team, Danville was 17-of-21 at the foul line.
Joining Houpt and Allen in double figures for the Vikings was Nau'Tika Conaway with 12 points.
St. Joseph-Ogden, which falls to 8-5, had three players in double figures. Peyton Jones and Ella Armstrong led the Spartans with 11 points each, while Payton Jacob had 10 in the losing cause.
Up next for the Vikings is the Big 12 Conference Tournament
Danville is scheduled to play Normal West at 6 p.m. Thursday and the game will be played at Normal West High School.
At St. Joseph
Danville 59, St. Joseph-Ogden 53
Danville (59) — Erin Houpt 9 10-11 30, Mackenzie Blanden 0 0-0 0, Tharija Rose 2 2-4 6, Nau'Tika Conaway 6 0-0 12, McKaylee Allen 3 5-6 11, Cheyenne Wells 0 0-0 0, Aanija Reed 0 0-0 0, Laila Johnson 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 17-21 59.
St. Joseph-Ogden (53) — Ashlyn Lannert 3 0-0 8, Nora Walden 0 0-0 0, Payton Jacob 5 0-0 10, Taylor Wells 2 2-4 6, Atleigh Hamilton 2 0-0 4, Abby Behrens 1 0-0 3, Peyton Jones 4 1-2 11, Payton Vallee 0 0-0 0, Ella Armstrong 5 0-0 11. Totals: 22 3-6 53.
Danville; 12; 15; 15; 17; —; 59
St.Joe-Ogden; 13; 11; 18; 11; —; 53
3-pointers — Danville 2 (Houpt 2). St. Joseph-Ogden 6 (Lannert 2, Jones 2, Behrens 1, Armstrong 1). Total fouls — Danville 6, St. Joseph-Ogden 16. Fouled out — none.
Records — Danville 9-2 overall. St. Joseph-Ogden 8-5 overall.
