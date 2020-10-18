PEORIA — Danville senior Erin Houpt was the top placing finisher for either the boys or girls at this weekend's Big 12 Conference meet at Detweiler Park in Peoria.
Houpt earned a 29th-place finish with a time of 20 minutes, 41.4 seconds for the Lady Vikings. Sophomore teammate Allison Thompson was right behind Houpt, finishing 32nd with her time of 20:45.5.
Houpt and Thompson helped Danville claim a seventh-place finish in the girls team competition as Kaity Parker (22:02.7) was 45th, Anna Stanley (22:58/5) was 48th and Anayzel Ortiz-Pinacho (23:25.2) came in 52nd.
In the boys race, a pair of freshmen paced the Vikings.
Micah McGuire came home 44th with a time of 17 minutes. 44.8 seconds, while Nolan Spangler was 53rd with a time of 18:16.4.
Next up for Danville, which finished ninth out of 11 teams, were three juniors, Tyler Surprenant (18:41.1) in 59th, Michael Compton (18:53.5) in 61st and Moise York (19:13.1) in 66th.
Danville will travel to Taylorville next Saturday for the IHSA Class 2A regional meet. The girls race will start at 10 a.m., while the boys race is set for 11 a.m.
