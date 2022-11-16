At Paris
North American Lighting Thanksgiving Tournament
Charleston 46, Danville 40
Danville (40) — Johnson 3 1-2 7, Blanden 1 0-0 2, Rudy 2 0-1 4, Berryhill 0 0-0 0, Walls 1 0-0 3, Landfair 0 0-0 0, McFarland 9 1-6 21, Brown 0 0-0 0, Parker 0 0-0 0, Johnson 0 0-0 0, Taylor 0 1-2 1, Foley 0 0-0 0, Winston 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 3-11 40.
Charleston (46) — Okrnsinski 2 0-2 4, Swies 0 0-0 0, Englum 2 7-11 11, Al.Logsdon 8 7-9 23, Myerscough 1 0-0 2, Wanek-Clementi 1 0-2 2, Smith 0 0-0 0, An.Logsdon 2 0-0 4. Totals: 16 14-24 46.
Danville `5 `9 `15 `11 `— `40
Charleston `12 `8 `11 `15 `— `46
3-pointers — Danville 3 (McFarland 2, Walls 1). Total fouls — Danville 21, Charleston 15. Fouled out — Walls, An.Logsdon.
Records — Danville 0-1 overall, Charleston 1-1.
