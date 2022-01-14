DANVILLE — In a season of too many downs and not enough ups, the Danville girls basketball team got just what the doctor ordered on Thursday night against Urbana.
The Lady Vikings not only picked up their first Big 12 Conference win of the season with a 48-38 triumph over the Tigers, but all 11 players contributed with eight of them scoring points.
"This was a very important game for our program,'' said first-year Danville coach Glennie Watson. "The confidence level of these girls was low and they were nervous. But as the game progressed, the girls relaxed and started applying some of the things that we have been working on in practice.''
Danville, which improves to 3-9 overall and 1-5 in the Big 12, still relied on senior Nau'Tika Conaway, who is the only returning starter from the 2021 team that went 11-3.
Conaway had a team-high 16 points — 12 of those coming in the first half as the Vikings built a 26-10 advantage — but she also contributed with 10 rebounds, five assists and five steals.
"As we go through this season, we continue to get better each game,'' she said. "A game like tonight is going to push us a little more to keep improving and hopefully to get more victories.
"We had to show ourselves tonight against Urbana. We had to prove to ourselves that we were capable of getting victories.''
Watson acknowledged that Conaway is a great leader on the floor for Danville.
"She has a great attitude and she always plays hard,'' Watson said. "I just wish that I could get her to be more vocal, but she is working on that.
"She brings it night-in and night-out.''
So, how can Danville build off of this victory?
"We are still learning each other and figuring out what we are capable of doing,'' said Conaway, who also with Makenzie Blanden and Cheyenne Walls are the only players with varsity experience on this year's team. "Most of the players are new to varsity basketball this season. So learning what we can do together is the key to our success.''
Admittedly, the progress for the Vikings was slowed by a COVID situation in December. Danville was forced to pull out of the Charleston Holiday Tournament and it cost the team a few weeks of practice.
"It's almost like we started the season over here a couple weeks ago,'' Conaway said. "We are now getting back into the groove of the season and this was a step in the right direction.''
Watson said he saw improvements in all areas on Thursday night, but the execution in the second half really stood out to him.
"I thought we looked better offensively, especially in that second half,'' he said. "We moved ball really well and we got some wide-open looks.''
Danville freshman Soriah Gouard scored eight of her 15 points in the third quarter, while Walls and Laila Johnson came off the bench to combine for 10 second-half points for the Vikings.
"This was really a great team effort tonight,'' said Watson, noting that Dejahnae Taylor made a couple of nice hustle plays and Diamond Landfair was a stalwart on the defensive end. "Soriah and Nau'Tika are who they are for us, they play hard and compete, but getting these other girls involved is a key to our success.''
Gabriella Mboyo had a game-high 17 points for Urbana, which falls to 0-13 overall and 0-6 in the Big 12.
Neither team shot very well at the free-throw line.
The Tigers were a dismal 8-of-31 at the stripe, while the Vikings were 12-of-26.
Danville is idle until next Thursday when the Vikings travel to Normal to face the Lady Iron. Originally, Danville was scheduled to play East St. Louis on Sunday at a Martin Luther King Jr. Shootout in Chicago but that has been cancelled.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
At Danville
Danville 48, Urbana 38
Urbana (38) — Gabriella Mboyo 6-18 4-10 17, McKenzie Sprague 2-9 0-3 6, Janae Hall 0-2 3-10 3, Jasmine McCullough 3-15 0-4 7, Amareah Howard 0-2 1-2 1, Teri Hall 1-5 0-2 2, Ziniera Edwards 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 13-52 8-31 38.
Danville (48) — Soriah Gouard 5-19 5-9 15, Makenzie Blanden 1-6 0-0 2, Nau'Tika Conaway 6-11 4-9 16, Diamond Landfair 0-2 0-1 0, Dejahnae Taylor 1-5 0-0 2, Cheyenne Walls 2-2 0-0 4, Amara McFarland 0-5 2-5 2, Laila Johnson 3-8 0-0 6, Jyah Parker 0-0 0-0 0, Gianna Winston 0-3 1-2 1, Sophia Foley 0-4 0-0 0. Totals: 18-65 12-26 48.
Urbana `8 `2 `10 `18 `— ` 38
Danville `13 `13 `12 `10 `— `48
3-pointers — Urbana 4-20 (Sprague 2-5, Mboyo 1-7, McCullough 1-7, J.Hall 0-1). Danville 0-10 (Gouard 0-7, Conaway 0-1, McFarland 0-2). Rebounds — Urbana 56 (Mboyo 10, J.Hall 10, McCullough 10, T.Hall 10, Edwards 6, Howard 4, Sprague 3, TEAM 3). Danville 53 (Conaway 10, Blanden 6, Johnson 6, Gouard 5, McFarland 5, Landfair 4, Winston 4, Taylor 3, Foley 3, Walls 2, Parker 2, TEAM 3). Assists — Urbana 5 (McCullough 3, Mboyo 1, J.Hall 1). Danville 11 (Conaway 5, Gouard 3, Taylor 1, McFarland 1, Johnson 1). Turnovers — Urbana 24, Danville 18. Steals — Urbana 10 (Mboyo 4, McCullough 3, Sprague 2, Edwards 1). Danville 16 (Gouard 5, Conaway 5, Landfair 2, Taylor 2, Blanden 1, McFarland 1). Total fouls — Urbana 17, Danville 21. Fouled out — none. Technical fouls — none. Officials — Tim Birch, J.D. Howard, Frank Trevena.
Records — Urbana 0-13 overall, 0-6 in the Big 12 Conference. Danville 3-9 overall, 1-5 in the Big 12 Conference.
