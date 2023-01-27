PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
At Danville
Champaign Central 62, Danville 23
Central (62) — Amina Robinson 0 0-0 0, Alexa Parastaran 3 0-0 7, Jalay Jones 0 2-2 2, Braelyn Alexander 4 0-2 9, Williams 0 0-0 0, Loreal Allen 0 4-4 4, Abby Boland 4 0-2 8, Kennedy Ramshaw 3 0-2 6, Parks Carleigh 2 2-4 6, Addy McLeod 4 0-0 8, Neveah Essien 4 2-2 10. Totals: 24 8-16 62.
Danville (23) — Anna Houpt 1 1-1 3, Aleeya Rudy 3 0-0 6, Dahani Lewis 0 0-0 0, Amara Mcfarland 4 0-1 8, Dajahnae Taylor 1 0-2 2, Sophie Foley 0 1-4 1, Laila Johnson 0 0-0 0, Gabby Huerta 0 1-2 1, AJ Darnell 1 0-0 2. Totals: 10 3-10 23 .
Central;20;15;15;12;—; 62
Danville;3;8;7;5;— ;23
3-point field goals — Central 2 (Parastaran, Alexander). Total fouls — Central 11, Danville 12. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
JV score — Central 45, Danville 34.
