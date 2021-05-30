DANVILLE — After only two games, Danville manager Eric Coleman is already seeing some things for his Dans that he hopes continues for the 60-game season.
First off, Coleman likes the fact that the Dans are 2-0 with its make-shift team.
He also appreciates the Danville picked up a win in the first meeting this season with Terre Haute.
And, Coleman likes that the Dans are averaging 8.0 runs per game after their 10-6 triumph over the Rex on Saturday night in the opening game at Danville Stadium.
"Well, it's always nice to beat the Rex,'' said Coleman. "Our guys protected the house and we did it with 10 runs on nine hits.
"When you put the ball in play, good things can happen.''
Fueling the offensive output for Danville has been third baseman Keenan Taylor, a sophomore-to-be from Butler University.
Taylor went 2-for-3 with three RBIs on Saturday night against the Rex and after two games, he is 3-for-6 with a league-high 7 RBIs.
"It's just trying to put good at-bats together and being focused at the plate,'' said Taylor. "You have to take what the pitcher's give you. That's something we talk about with coach Wetz (Jeff Wetzler) in pregame is getting a good pitch to hit.''
And when Danville didn't get a good pitch to hit on Saturday night, the Dans were more than willing to take a walk.
Six of the 10 runs that Danville scored on Saturday night reached base with a free pass, either a walk or being hit by a pitch.
"I think that is a credit to our guys being focused at the plate and putting together good at-bats,'' Taylor said.
Danville shortstop Oliver Dunn, batting ninth on Saturday, drew three walks and scored three times.
But those free passes were also a concern for the Danville pitchers as the Dans walked 10 and three of those resulted in runs for the Rex, who fell to 0-3 on the season.
"It's early and some of these guys are trying to get settled into their team,'' Coleman said. "And some of the guys haven't thrown in a while.
"We want our guys to pitch to contact. We have no fear of contact. We want to create action within three pitches. Our goal is to throw strikes and let our guys on defense play catch.''
Danville starter Kolby Pemberton went only four innings, allowing three runs on three hits, but right-hander from McKendree University walked five and struck out three.
Right-handed reliever Colton Smith ended up earning the victory after allowing just one run in three innings.
Joining Taylor with good offensive nights for the Dans on Saturday were Winston Parke and Cooper McMurray.
Parke went 2-for-4 with three RBIs with his 2-run single in the fifth putting the Dans in front 6-4, a lead they would never relinquish. McMurray went 1-for-3 with a 2-run single in the second inning.
Isaac Wanninger took the loss for Terre Haute, while Canton Terry and Will Hayes each drove home 2 runs for the Rex.
Saturday's game didn't feel like an opening night game in late May as the temperatures were below 60 degrees for most of the night.
"We would like it to warm up,'' admitted Taylor, a native of Westfield, Ind. "But, you can't control the weather.
"Being a Midwestern guy, it's not the end of the world for me. But, I'm not sure how the guys from Florida or California are feeling right now.''
Danville is back at home on Sunday afternoon with a 4:30 p.m. contest against the Lafayette Aviators, who are 3-0 on the season after a 11-6 victory over the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp on Saturday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.