DANVILLE — In a year where high school athletics continues to evolve as schools and administrators learn to deal with the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Danville District 118 School Board gave permission for high school athletes in the winter and spring sports to participate in the allowable 20 contact days.
The IHSA established the 20 contact days at it's July 29 Board Meeting. During this time, coaches can provide instruction in the skills and techniques of each sport.
With the unanimous approval of the school board, Danville teams in football, boys and girls basketball, boys soccer and girls volleyball can hold their contact days until Oct. 31 — which is the deadline established by the IHSA.
"This is great news for our athletes,'' said Mark Bacys, athletics director at Danville High. "We are going to be able to get them back into the gym or onto the field to start the process of getting ready for a season, that we all hope will happen.
"The main thing is the ability of our athletes to reconnect with their coaches and the coaches to reconnect with the athletes. I know a number of the parents wanted this to help the mental health of these student-athletes.''
According to the IHSA rules, schools can hold intra-squad scrimmages in basketball, soccer and volleyball along with 7-on-7 football with parental consent forms.
But Bacys said that Danville's plan is going to be more restrictive.
"Our teams are not planning to do any intra-squad scrimmages,'' he said. "The main thing that we are looking for during our contact days is skill development. In basketball, being able to get shots up in the gym is huge. You can never take too many shots when getting ready for a season. Being able to work on your skills is also very important in soccer and volleyball, as well.
"In football, not only are the ball skills important, but we will also probably do some work with either the blocking sled or padded blocking dummies or rings.''
Just like the Vikings did during summer workouts, each athlete will be screened before any participation in their sport. Athletes in all sports will be required to wear masks. The only exception is for football and soccer, but only if they can maintain social distancing requirements.
"That's an important part of these contact days,'' Bacys said. "We want to get our athletes accustomed to the requirements, like how they entered the gym or the athletic complex and how they will exit. The fact that they are going to be required to wear a mask. All of those protocols that we have established should become second nature by the time we enter the respective sports season.''
In making his proposal to the D118 Board, Bacys stated that the contact days at the high school will be safer for the Danville athletes than having them trying to workout on their own in the community.
"I'm very confident in the procedures and protocols that we have established,'' he said, noting that all practice equipment will be cleaned thoroughly before and after each use. "The kids that go to the local parks are probably not being screened before stepping onto the court and who knows about the equipment, like basketballs or footballs, that they will be using.''
Danville has teams in boys and girls cross country, boys golf, girls swimming and girls tennis that are at the end of their year or nearing the end of the fall season.
"I'm very proud of our coaches in those fall sports,'' he said. "They have done a tremendous job in providing opportunities for the student-athletes.''
The winter sports season, which includes boys basketball, girls basketball, boys bowling, girls bowling, wrestling and boys swimming, is scheduled to begin on Nov. 16.
In addition to the high school teams being allowed to conduct contact days, the school board also gave approval to North Ridge Middle School to hold contact days for boys and girls basketball along with volleyball starting on Nov. 4, the first day allowed by the IESA.
