CHATHAM — Phillip Shaw IV and the rest of the Danville Vikings had all seen the various projections throughout Central Illinois.
The season opener for the Vikings was expected to be an easy win for the Glenwood Titans.
While both teams were participants in the IHSA Class 6A Playoffs last season, the majority of the “so-called” experts thought Glenwood would roll past Danville by a couple of touchdowns.
Not so fast, my friends.
Saturday’s season-opener for both teams turned into an exciting, hard-fought contest where the Titans stopped the Vikings on a 2-point conversion in the fourth quarter to claim a 14-12 victory.
“It’s frustrating, but I’m also proud of my team,’’ said Shaw, who rushed for 65 yards on seven carries including the potential game-tying touchdown with 4:49 left. “We beat the odds. A lot of people thought this was going to be a blow out, and we just fought until the end.’’
Danville (0-1) was unsuccessful on both of its extra-point attempts, having their kick by Timothy Long blocked in the second quarter and then their pass for the 2-point conversion in the fourth fell harmlessly to the ground.
“I’m extremely encouraged by what I saw tonight,’’ Danville coach Marcus Forrest said. “If we can play like that this season — we will win a lot of games.
“We are leaving with the respect of that team we played tonight. While a win is still the ultimate goal, gaining that respect is one of the next best things we can get on the football field.’’
Forrest acknowledged that the first missed extra point was a failure of communication.
“We were short a man and it cost us,’’ he said, noting that last week’s oppressive heat kept the Vikings from a lot of practice. “We just didn’t have the time to get all of our timing stuff down.
“That’s on me. I have to do a better job of getting them in the right positions to be successful.’’
Forrest added that he learned a lot about his team on Saturday night.
“We had two defensive ends that hadn’t played a down at that position in their high school careers,’’ said Forrest as senior Evan Yates was out with a non-football injury. “So, we had four new defensive lineman, a new corner and a new safety — and to only give up 14 points to a really good team like Glenwood is very encouraging.’’
The Titans (1-0) averaged 44.5 points per contest a year ago, and only two teams Rochester and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin held them under 42 points.
Statically, both Danville and Glenwood finished with 281 yards of total offense.
“Honestly, it was just little mistakes, nothing really crazy,’’ Shaw said. “We just need to sharpen our focus. Everything we did wrong tonight were basically first-game mistakes.
“We were just one step from winning this game.’’
Actually, it was one foot.
Glenwood 5-foot-2 kicker Mia Gerger, a member of the girl’s soccer team, was a perfect 2-for-2 on extra points including after a 17-yard touchdown reception by Gavin Simmons on the opening drive of the second half, giving the Titans a 14-6 lead.
Danville responded with four straight defensive stops, including striping the football from Jacob Ahlberg on the final play of the third quarter.
The Vikings, who forced two turnovers, didn’t capitalize until their final possession when Shaw raced around left end for a 16-yard touchdown, cutting the Titans lead to 14-12 but that was as close as they would get.
Danville opened the scoring on the first play of the second quarter when junior quarterback Darius Jay, making his first start for the Vikings, completed a 45-yard touchdown pass to Ja’Vaughn Robinson.
Jay finished with 128 passing yards on 12-of-22 to go along with 63 rushing yards. Robinson was Jay’s top target catching six passes for 92 yards, while Shaw had a team-high 14 tackles.
Up next for Danville is its Big 12 Conference opener at Peoria High (0-1). The Lions, who were the state runners-up in Class 5A last year, opened their season with a 40-14 loss at home to the Rochester Rockets.
Saturday’s game at the recently revamped Peoria High Stadium is tentatively set for a 6 p.m. kickoff.
