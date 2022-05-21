CHARLESTON — Like most high school students, Danville freshman Nickiya Shields spends most of her free time on her phone.
But not on Friday.
Instead, Sheilds was qualifying for the state finals in the 300 meter hurdles at the IHSA Class 3A state track meet in Charleston at O’Brien Field.
“I probably would have been home on my phone, lying in bed, doing nothing,’’ said Sheilds, who didn’t originally plan on joining the Danville Vikings girls track team this year.
It took a little convincing from her best friend Chazari Crooks.
So when Shields finished third in her preliminary race on Friday, her time of 47.53 seconds was just 2-hundredths of a second faster than Belleville West senior Jaraysia Byrd for the ninth and final qualifying spot into today’s finals.
“It’s amazing. I didn’t even think I would make state and now I’m in the state finals,’’ Shields said.
Does that mean and Crooks will get part of the medal?
“No, I’m keeping it for myself, but I will give her credit for getting me out here,’’ Shields said. “Next year, she is going to make to state with me and we will both be here trying to win a medal.’’
Shields will attempt to become the first Danville female track athlete to win a state title since Alexus Jimson-Miller won the 100 meter hurdles championship in 2013.
On Friday, former Danville standout Hallee Thomas, who took second in the 300 hurdles last year, was there to see Shields run her race. Thomas, a member of the Eastern Illinois team, was helping to park cars for the state meet but was able to slip away to see the next hurdler for the Vikings.
“It’s great having her here,’’ Sheilds said. “I’m joining her as a state medalist and that’s a real honor.’’
But Shields admits that she will need to run a better race on Saturday as her time was well off her season best of 46.45 set last week in the sectional meet.
“I got out the blocks strong, but I went a little too fast over the first four hurdles,’’ she said. “I need to be stronger over the final 100 meters where I have to give it my all.’’
Dealing with the conditions on Friday didn’t help.
A strong wind from the south was helping the 300 hurdlers over the first 100 meters and then it was right in their face for the final 100.
“The wind was so strong that I almost fell down going over one of the hurdles in the curve,’’ she said.
That bobble seemed to take Shields from second in her race down to fifth with three hurdles left. That’s where she passed two girls including Byrd, who beat her at the sectional meet last week, to claim the final qualifying spot.
Today’s state finals in all three classes will begin at 10 a.m. with the 300 hurdles final tentatively set for 3:15 p.m.
