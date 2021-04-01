DANVILLE — An abbreviated pandemic football season is now one week shorter for the Danville Vikings.
Late last week, Mark Bacys, the athletics director for Danville High School, was informed that the Urbana Tigers would not be able to find a football team for the 1 p.m. kickoff at Ned Whitesell Field on Saturday.
It didn’t come as a complete surprise to Bacys as Urbana hadn’t been able to find a team in the first two weeks of the season in games against Champaign Centennial and Champaign Central.
But unlike those two teams, Bacys wasn’t able to find a replacement opponent after reaching out to schools all across the state.
Already during this spring football season, the Big 12 Conference schedule has seen numerous changes because of either low numbers or Covid-19 issues.
In week 1, Champaign Centennial and Peoria Manual played each other after their opponents, Urbana and Peoria Richwoods, were unable to play. This past week, Champaign Central traveled to Alton on Tuesday night, Peoria High played at East St. Louis, while Quincy Notre Dame, a Big 12 member for only 2021 football, played Belleville West. Urbana, Peoria Manual and Normal Community were out last week.
This week, Peoria Notre Dame is playing Springfield Southeast in a makeup game as Peoria Manual is still out. That leaves Danville as the only conference team unable to find a replacement game.
Danville interim coach Mitch Thomas was hopeful that the Vikings could find a team to play this weekend, but admitted after his team’s 13-0 win over Champaign Centennial that he was more worried with how they played.
“We have a lot of work to do. We have a lot of things to clean up,’’ said Thomas, going over nearly every position on the football team. “Honestly, not having an opponent might be better because we can focus on us.’’
The Vikings, who will improve to 3-0 with a forfeit victory, will next play an opponent to be determined on either April 9 or 10 in the Big 12 Conference Tournament.
The pairings and the dates for the quarterfinal contests will be determined after this week’s games.
