DANVILLE — Football coaches always talk a team's improvement after the first game.
It's not different this season with the Danville Vikings.
After a successful opener against Champaign Central, a 30-12 victory, Danville has spent this week not only getting prepared for Champaign Centennial but cleaning up its mistakes.
"Now that we have that game under our belt, the team has been able to watch the film with the coaches,'' said Danville interim coach Mitch Thomas. "We have been able to talk about the things we want to get cleaned up and we're able to show them the mistakes that they made.''
Danville senior offensive tackle Caleb Campbell acknowledged the team really has two primary goals in every game during this COVID-19 Pandemic spring football season.
"Obviously, we want to win,'' he said. "But, we want to continue to get better every week, until we are the best team that we can be.''
The Vikings not only hope to improve from their practice work this week, but they will also have a pair of seniors back in the starting lineup today against the Chargers.
Devin Miles, who rushed for more than 1,700 yards last season, will be starting at running back and Mackhail Walker, who was the team's third leading tackler in 2019, will be starting at linebacker.
"Everyone knows about No. 5 (Miles),'' Thomas said. "We are hoping that Devin makes a big impact, the impact that he should make his talent level and experience.
"Getting the ball into his hands gives any defense a little pause because of his talent level.''
Even without Miles last week, the Vikings still average 6.5 yards per rush as they gained 242 yards with quarterback Eric Turner picking up a game-high 125 on 20 carries.
"We just need to keep that going,'' Campbell said. "The big thing is that we need to finish our blocks and continue to play as a team.''
Danville expects to see a very traditional defense from Centennial, similar to one it ran when Mike McDonnel, a Schlarman graduate, was their head coach.
"It looks like they are playing the same defense that Centennial has played for more than 20 years,'' said Thomas. "That should help our guys up front because they have seen it on film from previous years.''
And what type of offense will Centennial run?
"Just like their defense, it's more a traditional offense. I think their quarterback is going to throw the ball a little more than Central did last week,'' Thomas said. "So, we expect our secondary to get tested a little more.
"Basically, we need to get a pass rush and stick on coverage.''
Central's only offensive touchdown last week came on a 47-yard pass from Cody Brown to Klaton Davis in the fourth quarter.
That was one of the few blemishes on an otherwise really good defensive performance.
"We need to keep working as a team this week and be assignment strong,'' said Danville senior defensive tackle Matthew McQuown. "One thing we worked on this week was our tackling. We need to do a better job of wrapping up and bringing the offensive guy down.''
One positive for Thomas was the fact that Danville forced four fumbles, recovering three.
"I hope that we continue to fly around to the football,'' he said. "That is the reason that we got three fumble recoveries last week. We were flying to ball and gang tackling.''
Today's game at Ned Whitesell Field is set for a 1 p.m. kickoff.
Because of COVID-19 protocols established by the Illinois Department of Public Health and Gov. J.B. Pritzker, attendance will be limited to 25 percent capacity, which is 650.
Gates will open at noon. For fans unable to attend, it can be seen on the Danville Vikings YouTube channel. Radio coverage will be available on WDAN-AM 1490.
