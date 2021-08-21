DANVILLE — With only four games last spring, three-year starters Devin Miles, Eric Turner and Larvell Watkins really didn’t get an opportunity to leave a lasting impression on Ned Whitesell Field for the Danville Vikings.
Those three were part of a 15-member senior class that saw their season end in quarantine after a 42-7 loss to Peoria Notre Dame on April 16th.
Now, the 2021 Danville Vikings feel like they have something to prove, not only for themselves but also for the program.
“We didn’t get a chance last year with our four games because of Covid to see how we would fare,’’ said Danville senior Tyler Jones. “With a full nine games this year, we have something to prove to ourselves, the town and everyone in the Big 12 Conference.’’
One thing is for sure, Danville is going to need to find a way to replace its leading passer (Turner) and its leading rusher (Miles) from the past two seasons.
“We have some guys that are coming up that can be just as good as those guys. We just have to keep working hard,’’ said junior quarterback J.J. Miles, the younger brother of Devin Miles. “We need everyone to focus on their position, so that we can get better as a team.’’
Danville coach Marcus Forrest admits that there isn’t just one player that can replace a 3,00-yard running back like Devin Miles.
“We don’t have one running back that everyone is going to stand around and watch or one linebacker that is going to make all of the tackles,’’ he said. “We have a group of guys that have been working together all summer and are expecting to have a good season together.’’
Jones, who led Danville in receptions and receiving yards a year ago, also pointed out that a good offense is dependent on 11 guys playing together.
“Those guys were great players and it will take everyone of us doing our jobs to fill their production,’’ he said. “We a bunch of younger guys this year that want to prove what they can do.’’
The Viking offense figures to have only four senior starters this season.
“I think we are going to get better with every game of experience that we get this season,’’ said J.J. Miles. “We have already done that in practice. We are better now that we were during the summer workouts.’’
Forrest is hopeful that trend continues.
“Staying together is going to be the key,’’ he said. “It’s not waiting on one person. We need all of them playing together, fighting together and we hope winning together.
“I’m not worried about our athleticism. That is something that will take care of itself. We know that teams in the Big 12 Conference like to take advantage of younger teams, so we know that teams are going to make plays against us. How do we respond to it? That’s going to be the key to our success.’’
Danville is going to be just as young on the defensive side, but the Vikings do return their top two tacklers in junior linebacker JaMarion Clark and sophomore linebacker Caleb Robinson.
But, it’s also a group that allowed 73 points in losses to Normal Community and Peoria Notre Dame to end the 2021 spring season.
“We are still a young group and we learned last year that we can’t get down on ourselves,’’ said Robinson, who started all four games as a freshman. “We have to play together more and keep each other up.
“Playing hard and working hard are the keys to our success.’’
Forrest pointed out that overall numbers in the Danville program have increased slightly, but with only six seniors, he is going to need contributions from a number of younger players.
“As long as they play hard and they play fast, we can fix their mistakes and improve their fundamentals,’’ he said. “I know they are going to test my new heart a lot. But we have to understand that they are young and some of them hadn’t been in our high school building until this past week because of the pandemic. They are dealing with a lot of things, including varsity football.’’
Danville will open the fall season at home on Friday night against Champaign Central. Kickoff at Ned Whitesell Field is set for 7 p.m.
