DANVILLE — Marcus Forrest has always stressed to his football players that it isn’t what happens to you in life that defines who you are, but how you deal with your situation and move forward.
The coach of the Danville Vikings is proving that he practices what he preaches.
Forrest is on the road to recovery after receiving a heart transplant on Feb. 4 at Northwestern Medical Center in Chicago.
“This is my opportunity to show these kids that I am a man of my words,’’ said Forrest, who tries to walk 3 miles every day. “During the summer, I was out there leading these guys in our summer workout drills and about seven months later, I was getting a new heart.’’
And just how dire was the situation for Forrest?
“At one point in the process, I asked the doctors what would happen if we didn’t go forward, right away, with the heart transplant,’’ Forrest said. “They told me that I had about four months to live.’’
So, how did all of this start for Forrest?
“Because of the COVID protocols and the decision by the IHSA, we decided in August to give the kids a break from workouts,’’ Forrest said. “We all know that it gets hot and humid in August and I started having trouble breathing. Since I was about 10, I’ve dealt with asthma. So I was using my inhaler and I went through a whole inhaler in about a week. The next week, I was using my inhaler and nebulizer treatments. In the third week, I started having swelling in my legs and I’ve never had swelling except for the occasional twisted ankle or something like that. I was having problems walking from my house to the car, as I would be sweating profusely and having trouble breathing.
“It was the Thursday before Labor Day, I came home from lunch and while I was talking with my wife (Tabatha Forrest) and my son, I almost fell over. Now, my wife was already on me about getting it checked out, but I kept putting it off, saying that I would go the next day. She had had enough. We ended up going right there as she rushed me over to Carle in Urbana.’’
That’s when things came to light for Forrest.
“My normal weight is about 220 to 225, but my weight that day was 239,’’ he said. “They ran a bunch of tests on me and after about 2 hours, they came back and told me it was either a silent heart attack or congestive heart failure.
“Now, I never had any pain, so I knew it wasn’t a heart attack but I was still a mystery that they couldn’t figure out.’’
The doctors at Carle gave him a water pill to get fluid off of his body and they admitted him.
The next day, they confirmed that it was congestive heart failure and Forrest stayed in the hospital during the Labor Day weekend.
“On the Tuesday after Labor Day, they ran more tests. My weight was down to 205 from 239, but my heart was enlarged,’’ Forrest said. “The biggest thing was that my ejection fraction, which is the measurement of what my heart is pumping out, was at about 15 percent. A normal heart operates about about 60-100 percent.’’
Over the next three months, the doctors attempted to manage his condition with medicine but his heart had gotten worse.
“That’s when the decision was made that we would be going to Northwestern,’’ Forrest said. “I had to go through the whole process of doing all of the tests over again. Because of COVID, they sent me home because they didn’t have any beds available.
“I went back up there on Jan. 4 and had the final tests done and met with the surgeon. The heart has gotten worse. It went from 15 percent on the ejection fraction to single digits. I didn’t feel any worse, but my body was getting worse.’’
Forrest had a balloon pump inserted to help his heart pump the blood and he was still using his asthma inhaler. He was also placed on the transplant list.
“I kind of became a free agent,’’ he said. “We would get different offers for hearts, but my doctors wanted to wait to make sure that I got an ‘A’ heart — in other words, the “Ferrari” of hearts.
“As I told them, I’m a football coach, I work with kids. You are the experts in medicine, we will do what you say.’’
Why was that?
“Basically, because of my lifestyle,’’ Forrest said. “I had been so active in my life, they wanted to give me the best possible situation so that I could return to normal.’’
The call came on Wednesday, Feb. 3.
“They told me that I needed to get up there, but don’t hurry, the surgery wouldn’t be until the next day,’’ said Forrest, who was able to inform his family and friends before making the 2-hour trip up to Northwestern. “I went in at 11:30 a.m. and the surgery was done in about six hours.’’
But Forrest didn’t wake up until Super Bowl Sunday.
“The heart fit perfectly and it started pumping right away, but in the process, they found an infection,’’ Forrest said. “I had a 2-3 day period where they helped my body deal with the infection. I was out for all of that, but my wife was there by my side.
“I was able to watch the Super Bowl, but I couldn’t figure out why all of the doctors were in the room every hour or so. It was because things were pretty vital.’’
In a true coaching fashion, Forrest immediately shifted gears.
“Now, I needed to do whatever I could to get myself functional and to get out of this hospital,’’ he said.
It started with him walking 50 feet in the intensive care unit and he gradually moved up to 250 feet.
“That wasn’t easy because I had all of the tubes and monitors that I has to push around on a pole,’’ Forrest said.
Eventually, he was moved into a regular room and he started to lose the monitors and the tubes. And then came normal clothes instead of the hospital gown.
“I really started pushing myself then as I went from a half mile up to a mile and then to 2 miles,’’ he said. “I was able to get past the occupational therapy and the physical therapy pretty quickly.
“The staff said I was one of the best patients that they had worked with and they were sad to see me go.’’
But getting back to Danville and his family, especially his granddaughter, was the only thing that Forrest could think of in the final weeks.
“It’s truly a blessing the support that I have gotten,’’ Forrest said. “I’ve heard from old high school teammates, guys that I played with at Vanderbilt, guys that I was in the Navy and coaches from all over the state. It just shows that when you are nice and a good person, people remember and they are more likely want to help you.’’
Forrest admits that he won’t be on the sidelines this season, but he plans to watch every game, possibly from the press box.
“I have a great staff here at Danville and they have been wonderful,’’ said Forrest. “My hope is that I can get back in time for summer workouts and be full go next year.’’
