PEORIA — The Danville Vikings football game against Peoria Richwoods scheduled for Friday night at Endres Field in Peoria has been postponed.
The Peoria Public Schools District 150 made the decision late Friday afternoon out of an abundance of caution for public safety. Earlier in the day, according to a published report from the Peoria Journal-Star, a large fight outside of Peoria High had to dispersed with the use of pepper spray and pellet guns. Classes were dismissed early because of sporadic fighting and other disruptions at the school.
"We were just getting ready to get on the bus when we got the call,'' said Danville football coach Marcus Forrest. "We understand and appreciate them looking out for our kids in this situation. Keeping everyone safe is a top priority for everyone in education and athletics.''
The game has been rescheduled for noon on Saturday, but it will be played without any fans in attendance.
"It's going to be like the games they played back in the spring,'' said Forrest, referring to the abbreviated 2021 spring football season that he missed because of his heart transplant surgery. "It has definitely forced us to change our travel plans.
"Now, we've got to get the kids up early to get on the bus for a high noon start. Thankfully, we stressed staying hydrated this week after our problems last Friday, because we are going to be playing in the heat of the day.''
Forrest said that the Vikings held an extra walk-thru practice on Friday afternoon.
"As far as the game prep, there isn't much that is going to change from Friday night to Saturday afternoon,'' he said.
Fans wanting to see today's game from Peoria Richwoods can do so via the internet on the NFHS Network. The cost is $10.99 for a monthly pass or $69.99 for a yearly pass.
The game can also be heard on WDAN-AM 1490.
